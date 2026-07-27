LA Galaxy Loan Academy Product Dylan Vanney to Spanish Side Real Betis

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has loaned academy product and Ventura County FC (VCFC) midfielder Dylan Vanney to Real Betis in Spain's La Liga for the 2026-2027 season.

Vanney, 18, joined the LA Galaxy Academy in 2021 and was named the 2025 Academy Player of the Year after helping lead the U-19s to an MLS NEXT Cup Championship, where he earned MVP honors. He has made 47 appearances for VCFC across all competitions from 2024-2026, recording 12 goals and six assists, including 15 appearances in 2026 (seven goals, three assists) and 26 appearances in 2025 (five goals, three assists). He has also earned three caps with the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team.

Transaction: The LA Galaxy has agreed to loan midfielder Dylan Vanney to La Liga side Real Betis for the 2026-2027 season.

Dylan Vanney

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Height: 6'1

Date of Birth: November 29, 2007

Age: 18

Citizenship: USA

Last club: Ventura County FC







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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