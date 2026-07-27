Inter Miami CF Set to Face Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on September 16

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's opponent for the Club's first-ever battle for a trophy at its brand-new home Nu Stadium, has been set!

On Wednesday, September 16, Inter Miami CF will be facing Toluca FC/Cruz Azul in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - the annual clash between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX Champions that showcases the ultimate rivalry across both leagues.Cruz Azul has earned its spot after defeating Toluca FC in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 25 between the 2025 LIGA MX Apertura Champion and the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura Champion.

Below we present everything you need to know about it!

What is the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup?

The Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup is a one-match, winner-takes-all clash between the reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF and the reigning LIGA MX champion.

The 2026 edition hosted at our Club's home (kickoff time TBD) presents the eighth edition of the cup. In the past seven Campeones Cup iterations, LIGA MX carries four wins and MLS has claimed three victories. Toluca FC most recently gave LIGA MX the lead following a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy in 2025.

Ticketing Information

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have access to their seats for this championship match. Email communication was shared on Thursday, July 24 regarding ticket information, pricing, opt-out process, and more!

Single match tickets for the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 14.

About Cruz Azul

The occasion presents the second encounter between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, with the first-ever meeting between being one for the books and one that certainly will be cherished by our Club's loyal fans forever. Back in July 21, 2023, in the first match of our historic title-winning campaign in the Leagues Cup 2023, captain Leo Messi and former midfielder Sergio Busquets made their Inter Miami debuts as second-half-substitutes in the 54th minute to kickstart a new era in Club history. The match was tied at 1-1, when the Argentine maestro stepped up and curled a sublime free kick into the top-left corner to give Inter Miami a dramatic victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

La Máquina returns to the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup after six years, falling to the Columbus Crew in 2020. The current LIGA MX champions arrives at this year's edition after securing their spot with a 3-1 victory over Toluca FC in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 25 between the 2025 LIGA MX Apertura Champion and the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura Champion.

The Mexico City side sits among the most historic clubs in Mexican fútbol history with 10 league titles, while also sharing the record for most Concacaf Champions Cup titles with seven. Their squad's core features the likes of goalkeeper Kevin Mier, center back Willer Ditta, midfielder Érik Lira - with Ditta and Lira recently being called up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by Colombia and Mexico respectively - and forward Gabriel Fernández as one of the team's main goalscoring threat.

Where to Watch

The match will stream globally on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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