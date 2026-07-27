Major League Soccer Announces Special Guests and Competition Updates for the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced the special guest competitors for the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, bringing even more star power to one of the marquee events of MLS All-Star Week.

Each guest will participate in one of the event's signature competitions, creating exciting crossover moments that blend soccer, entertainment, and creator culture. In addition to the special appearances, MLS has announced competition updates that will showcase elite talent from across the soccer landscape.

Ochocinco and Celine Dept Bring Fresh Energy to the Crossbar Challenge

The Crossbar Challenge has expanded to an eight-competitor bracket, with Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Celine Dept joining the competition.

Lifelong soccer fan and NFL legend, Chad Ochocinco Johnson is one of the most recognizable personalities, whose influence extends far beyond the gridiron into media, entertainment, and culture. He co-hosts The Late Run alongside Raheem Taylor-Parkes, a weekly soccer podcast featuring candid conversations with some of the biggest names in the global game. In addition, Chad stars alongside Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson on the wildly popular Nightcap podcast, where his signature humor, unfiltered perspective, and deep football knowledge have made him one of the show's most beloved voices.

Dept is one of the world's leading soccer creators and the most-followed female football content creator, with a global audience of more than 80 million followers across social media. Known for her skill challenges, freestyle content, and collaborations with many of the sport's biggest stars and clubs, she has become one of the game's most influential digital personalities, bringing her passion for soccer to fans around the world.

MLS has also added MLS NEXT Pro midfielder Edouard Nys (North Texas SC) as the eighth competitor, highlighting the league's player development pathway on one of MLS All-Star Week's biggest stages.

FaZe Rug and Danny Ramirez Set for Skills Challenge Debut

YouTube superstar FaZe Rug and acclaimed actor Danny Ramirez will make their MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T debuts, competing in the Shooting Challenge and Passing Challenge, respectively.

Rug, one of the platform's most influential creators with more than 30 million subscribers and a founding member of FaZe Clan, has built a global following through his viral entertainment content and challenge videos, making him one of digital media's most recognizable personalities.

Ramirez, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick and Captain America: Brave New World, is a lifelong soccer fan who will bring his passion for the game to MLS All-Star Week as he tests his precision alongside the league's biggest stars. His appearance comes on the heels of MLS announcing a strategic partnership with Baton, a feature film starring, written and directed by Ramirez, which follows a soccer player relentlessly pursuing his dream of playing professionally.

Get in on the Action

The 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T continues to blend elite competition with entertainment, bringing together MLS and Liga MX stars alongside creators, celebrities, and emerging talent for an unforgettable showcase during MLS All-Star Week. Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

Live coverage of the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. Fans can subscribe to Apple TV and watch across Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2026

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