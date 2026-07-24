Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Four Inter Miami CF Academy products have been called up to represent their respective national teams at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. First Team players Santiago Morales and Alexander Shaw, along with Academy players Cai McLean and Kendry Villafuerte, will compete for the regional title as well as qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027 and the men's football tournament at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The tournament, set to be played in Mexico, kicks off on July 24 and will feature 12 nations divided into three groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place finishers, will advance to the knockout stage. The four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027 in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while the tournament champion will also secure a place at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Here's a closer look at the Inter Miami CF Academy products representing their countries at the tournament:

Santiago Morales and Alexander Shaw - United States U-20

Academy products and First Team players Santiago Morales and Alex Shaw have been named to the United States U-20 squad. The U.S. will compete in Group A, opening its campaign against Haiti on July 25 at 10 p.m. ET before facing El Salvador on July 28 at 10 p.m. ET. The group stage concludes on July 31 against Cuba at 10 p.m. ET. All three matches will be played at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico.

Cai McLean - Jamaica U-20

Academy center back Cai McLean will represent Jamaica in Group C. Jamaica opens the tournament against Honduras on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET before taking on Panama on July 29 at 4 p.m. ET. The Reggae Boyz will conclude group play against Canada on Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. ET. All matches will be played at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla, Mexico.

Kendry Villafuerte - Honduras U-20

Academy defender Kendry Villafuerte has been called up by Honduras for the tournament. Honduras begins its Group C campaign against Jamaica on July 26 at 9 p.m. ET before facing Canada on July 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The group stage concludes on Aug. 1 against Panama at 9 p.m. ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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