San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that the Club has signed Goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup guaranteed through 2026 with Club options through the 2027 Sprint Season and the 2027-28 season.

Alstrup, 23, began his youth career in the Odense BK academy. In July 2022, he joined Danish Superliga side Sønderjyske Fodbold, where he made his professional debut in a 2-1 Danish Cup victory over Nykøbing FC on Nov. 8, 2022.

He later joined B.93, where he made two appearances before moving to Austin FC II ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. During his two seasons with Austin FC II, Alstrup made 28 appearances.

Born in Odense, Denmark, Alstrup is eligible to represent both Denmark and the United States internationally. He has represented Denmark at the U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-18 levels.

Transaction: SDFC sign Goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup guaranteed through 2026 with Club options through the 2027 Sprint Season and the 2027-28 season.

Name: Marcus Alstrup

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 202 lbs.

Born: 3/24/2004

Age: 23

Birthplace: Odense, Denmark

Pronunciation: MAR-kus AHL-stoop

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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