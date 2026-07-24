CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal is set to welcome Inter Miami CF to Stade Saputo on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (Apple TV, RDS, TSN, TSN 690).

Following a 1-0 defeat at Nashville SC on Wednesday, Philippe Eullaffroy's squad will aim to bounce back at home against Miami. The Bleu-blanc-noir hadn't conceded in 158 minutes before Sam Surridge converted from the penalty spot for the night's only marker in Music City. The penalty was the only shot on target that Montréal has conceded over the last two games.

Inter Miami CF returned to MLS action on Wednesday by hosting Chicago Fire FC in South Florida. Luis Suarez recorded a brace and Preston Plambeck scored in the 87th minute to give his side a late 3-2 win.

Victor Loturi played his 50th consecutive MLS game with the Bleu-blanc-noir on Wednesday. The Calgary native has played every MLS game since joining CF Montréal in 2025 and is one game shy of tying the Club's record held by captain Samuel Piette (2017-2019).

Piette's next appearance will be his 252nd for the Club, in all competitions, which would move him to 4th place in Club history for most games played, one ahead of Patrick Leduc. Piette is also 10 appearances away from Patrice Bernier (261) in 3rd place in Club history.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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