Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has signed midfielder Wayne Frederick to a multi-year contract through the 2029-30 MLS season, with a club option for 2030-31.

"Wayne has a strong combination of qualities that make him an excellent fit for our game model," said Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He is an elite athlete with the physical capacity to impact the game in every phase, and his versatility gives us flexibility across the midfield. Just as importantly, his mentality and character embody the standards we want at this club. We're excited to see him continue to flourish with the Rapids."

Frederick, 22, is in the middle of his third season with Colorado since being drafted by the club with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Duke University. Since making his debut with the club on April 24, 2024, against the San Jose Earthquakes, the midfielder has made 23 appearances while logging 928 minutes with two goals and five assists.

2026 has marked a career year for Frederick, who has set career highs in most major stat categories. With the club having only played 15 matches so far this season, the midfielder has already marked career bests in appearances (13), starts (10), minutes (928), goals (2), and assists (5). Frederick logged his first MLS goal this season on March 21 against Sporting Kansas City, starting one of the best stretches of his young career where he logged four goal contributions over four matches (1g, 3a).

"Wayne has been a great example of a player that has fully embraced every aspect of the environment we've created since arriving in January," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "His mentality and fearlessness caught my eye very early on during pre-season. He's had some really strong performances this season, but the exciting part for us as a coaching staff is how much room for growth we still see in him."

Before earning consistent playing time with the First Team, the Maryland native featured primarily for Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro play. Over the course of two seasons with the second team, Frederick made 22 appearances, all of which were starts, and logged one goal and two assists.

At the international level, Frederick has received consistent call ups to the Trinidad and Tobago Men's National Team since receiving his first in December of 2024. After receiving a pair of call ups to training camps to start his international career, Frederick made his debut for Trinidad and Tobago on June 6, 2025, in a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match against St. Kitts and Nevis. Since then, he has made four total appearances for his nation, all of which came in FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign midfielder Wayne Frederick to a multi-year contract through the 2029-30 MLS season, with a club option for 2030-31.

Wayne Frederick

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Weight: 150

Date of birth: June 13, 2004

Hometown: Cabin John, MD







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.