Loïc Williams Earns Team of the Matchday Appointment Following Game-Winning Debut Performance
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
A home debut, a shutout, and a game-winning goal--just a Wednesday night for newly-arrived Colorado Rapids defender Loïc Williams.
The 24-year-old brought the fireworks at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in a midweek matchup with San Diego FC to jumpstart the second half of the Rapids' 2026 regular season as he made not only his club and league debut, but showed the Burgundy & Blue faithful the talents he'll be bringing to altitude.
His appointment to the league's Team of the Matchday Starting XI is his first, and the Rapids' seventh feature on the weekly casting this season.
Alongside defenders Rob Holding, Reggie Cannon and Kosi Thompson, Williams aided goalkeeper Nico Hansen to a shutout in the team's first game back from the FIFA World Cup break.
With the game deadlocked for over 90 minutes, it would be Williams that played hero in second-half stoppage time to bring Colorado all three points. Paxten Aaronson's cross into the center of the box in the dying moments of the game found the foot of Williams, whose quick across-the-body strike found the far post and traveled into the back of the net for the victory.
With the goal, Williams became the third Rapids defender to record their first club goal in their home debut this season (Kosi Thompson 4/11/26, Lucas Herrington 2/28/26). Additionally, the Spaniard became the fifth active Rapids player to record their first club goal in their home debut (Kosi Thompson 4/11/26, Lucas Herrington 2/28/26, Hamzat Ojediran 2/28/26, Reggie Cannon 9/21/24).
Head Coach Matt Wells remarked on his new defender's performance after the match within just a few weeks of arriving to Colorado:
"I give him massive credit. Since the transfer was agreed, which was obviously a long time ago, he was balancing his duty to Granada. But then once that season ended, and we know he's coming here, he prepared for it in such a professional manner...he's just turned up in supreme condition, so we didn't really need to build his fitness, we needed to get him acclimatized to the altitude, and you can tell that took him a good week or so in training.
I thought his mentality was in line with the teams tonight. I thought it was a really...it was our best performance of the season because you're playing such a high-level opponent."
Williams and the Rapids will take on St. Louis CITY SC this weekend on the road in a quick turnaround schedule. Kickoff at Energizer Park on Saturday is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
Team of the Matchday - Matchday 16
F: Luis Suárez (MIA), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
M: Antoine Griezmann (ORL), Marcel Hartel (STL), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Pavel Bucha (CIN)
D: Kai Wagner (PHI), Loïc Williams (COL), David Brekalo (ORL)
GK: Maxime Crépeau (ORL)
Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), Elías Báez (ATL), Mark Delgado (LAFC), Evander (CIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Myrto Uzuni (ATX), Dejan Joveljić (SKC)
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