Loïc Williams Scores Stoppage-Time Game-Winner to Defeat San Diego 1-0
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Rapids earned a point at home and shutout in their first match back folloing the World Cup break.
D Loïc Williams made his MLS debut with the Rapids in tonight's match, starting the match and recording a full 90 minutes in the shutout.
His goal in the second half's stoppage time marked not only his first goal with the Rapids, but now the fourth defender to score in their debut. Reggie Cannon, Kosi Thompson and Lucas Herrington all scored in their respective debuts for the Rapids.
F Donavan Phillip made his club and MLS debut, coming on for Josh Atencio late in the second half.
F Bryce Jamison made his first appearance on a match roster.
Scoring Summary
COL - 1 (Loïc Williams 90+6')
SD - 0
Lineups
Starting XI:
Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Lucas Herrington 89'), Loïc Williams, Rob Holding (Noah Cobb 89'), Kosi Thompson, Hamzat Ojediran, Josh Atencio (Donavan Phillip 90'), Paxten Aaronson, Dante Sealy, Rafael Navarro (C), Georgi Minoungou (Darren Yapi 72')
Substitutes:
Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Ali Fadal, Alex Harris, Bryce Jamison
Up Next
The Rapids hit the road for a clash with St. Louis CITY SC on the weekend. Kickoff at Energizer Park is set for 6:30 PM with coverage available on Apple TV and Altitude Radio.
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