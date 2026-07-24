Revolution Acquire $300K in General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from the LA Galaxy in exchange for an international roster spot, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
General Allocation Money, or GAM, is one of several mechanisms MLS clubs deploy to add talent to the roster. In addition to the Salary Budget and the six prime roster spots that feature unlimited spending on up to three Designated Players and up to four U22 Initiative Spots, General Allocation Money can be used to sign or retain top talent. Along with the annual allotment of $3.28 million GAM provided to each team in 2026, clubs can acquire GAM in the following ways:
Up to $3 million from eligible transfer revenue converted to GAM.
Via trade with another MLS club.
Qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Failing to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
The 2025 third Designated Player charge distribution.
Clubs can also receive up to an additional $2 million in 2026 GAM along with a fourth U22 Initiative Roster Spot if they select the U22 Initiative Roster Construction Path.
The Revolution host Atlanta United FC on Saturday night, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch Saturday's match on Apple TV or listen live via the club's local radio broadcasts on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese). Tickets to every Revolution match and 2027 Season Memberships are available now at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026
- LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution - LA Galaxy
- Revolution Acquire $300K in General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - New England Revolution
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