Houston Dynamo FC Play D.C. United to 1-1 Home Draw in Return from World Cup Break
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC played D.C. United to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight in the Club's return to MLS play after the World Cup, supplementing a strong 5-2-1 (WLD) regular season home record this year.
Despite temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff, the crowd of 17,137 was the highest for a Wednesday match in Houston since 2022.
The Dynamo took the lead in the 40th minute when a free kick delivery from midfielder Jack McGlynn was headed down to midfielder Héctor Herrera, who controlled the ball masterfully and fired a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net. The play marked the Mexican international legend's second goal of the season.
D.C. United leveled the match in the 78th minute when Tai Baribo found the back of the net with a header inside the box, following a set-up pass from Nathan Ordaz.
Notably, forward Duncan McGuire, who Houston acquired from Orlando City SC earlier this month, made his Dynamo debut as a starter tonight. The 25-year-old American spent three-and-a-half (2023-26) seasons with the Lions where he has totaled 109 appearances, 32 goals and seven assists in all competitions, during which time they have earned three consecutive MLS postseason berths.
After a few dangerous-looking attacks for each team, the first shot on goal came in the 26th minute when attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz drove down the right side of the pitch, firing a low shot inside the box and forcing a quick, low save from goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
Bogusz created another dangerous chance in the 47th minute, dribbling through The Red and Black's backline and blasting a right-footed shot inside the box, which forced Johnson to come off his line and get low for the save.
The Dynamo continue a two-match homestand at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting in-state rivals Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on Saturday, July 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available HERE.
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Houston Dynamo FC (7-6-2, 23 pts.) 1-1 D.C. United (4-5-7, 19 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 15
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 17,137
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 1
D.C. United 0 1 1
HOU: Héctor Herrera 2 (unassisted) 40'
D.C.: Tai Baribo 9 (Nathan Ordaz 1) 78'
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali (Franco Negri 77'), Lucas Halter (Erik Sviatchenko 61'), Artur (C), Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade (Duane Holmes 88'); Jack McGlynn, Héctor Herrera (Diadié Samassékou 78'), Mateusz Bougsz (Ondřej Lingr 88'); Guilherme, Duncan McGuire (Ezequiel Ponce 59')
Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Aliyu Ibrahim, Agustín Bouzat
D.C. United: Sean Johnson; Keisuke Kurokawa, Lucas Bartlett (C), Sean Nealis, Silvan Hefti; Andre Dozzell (Nikola Markovic 88'), Brandon Servania (Jared Stroud 67'), Joao Martins Peglow (Hosei Kijima 67'), Jackson Hopkins (Matti Peltola 53'); Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu (Nathan Ordaz 67')
Unused substitutes: Grant Leveille, Jacob Murrell, Alex Bono, Oscar Avilez
DISCIPLINE:
D.C.: Silvan Hefti (caution; foul) 67'
HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 69'
D.C.: Tai Baribo (caution; foul) 70'
D.C.: Andre Dozzell (caution; foul) 73'
D.C.: Jared Stroud (caution; foul) 90'+5'
HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; foul) 90'+7'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Victor Rivas
Assistant: Jeffrey Greeson
Assistant: Ben Pilgrim
Fourth Official: Rodrigo Albuquerque
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr
Weather: 100 degrees, partly cloudy skies
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