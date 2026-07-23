FC Dallas Signs Academy Forward Benjamin Flowers to Record Homegrown Deal
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the signing of forward Benjamin Flowers to a Homegrown contract through 2030-31 with a club option for 2031-32. Flowers becomes the 49th Homegrown signing in club history. He joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2021 at age 10 and is the youngest player to sign a professional contract with FC Dallas. He is eligible to represent both the United States and Mexico at the international level.
"Benji's signing is another proud day for FC Dallas and our Academy," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "Our commitment has always been to develop young players and provide them with a clear pathway to the professional game. Benji has embraced every step of that journey through hard work, determination and the support of his family. His signing is a reflection of the tremendous work being done throughout the FC Dallas Academy and reinforces what is possible for the next generation of players. We are excited to watch him continue his development with FC Dallas and North Texas SC."
One of the top prospects to emerge from the FC Dallas Academy in recent years, Flowers earned his first call-ups to train with the FC Dallas first team in 2026 and has appeared in three matches for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro. Most recently, he played in North Texas SC's 3-0 victory over St Louis CITY2 in the club's inaugural match at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.
"Benji is a special talent, and today is an important milestone for both him and our club," said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta. "He has come through the FC Dallas Academy and has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, commitment and the support of his family. Every step of his development has come because he has embraced the process and continued to challenge himself every day. We believe he has a very bright future, but this is only the beginning of his journey as a professional. We're excited to continue helping him develop here at FC Dallas before the next chapter of his career."
Flowers made his professional debut with North Texas SC as an academy player on March 21, 2026, against Houston Dynamo 2. At 14 years, 11 months and seven days old, he became the second-youngest player to appear for North Texas SC in club history and the 38th FC Dallas Academy player to make his MLS NEXT Pro debut.
With the FC Dallas Academy, Flowers has competed in the MTU Cup in Germany (2025), Copa Cronos in Guadalajara (2023, 2024), the Generation adidas Cup (2026) and the Dallas Cup (2023-25).
The Longview, Texas, native has represented the United States at the U-15 level, earning multiple call-ups and scoring two goals in three appearances this year.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Benjamin Flowers
Connect with Benji: Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: April 14, 2011 (15)
Birthplace: Longview, Texas
Nationality: United States and Mexico
Height: 5'9''
Last Club: FC Dallas Academy
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs FC Dallas Academy forward Benjamin Flowers to a Homegrown contract through 2030-31 with a club option for 2031-32.
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