LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution in exchange for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to New England on December 31, 2026.

The LA Galaxy will travel to Stanford Stadium for a Western Conference clash with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, July 25 to conclude a stretch of three matches in nine days.

Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire a 2026 International Roster Slot from New England Revolution in exchange for $300,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) on July 23, 2026. The International Roster Slot returns to New England on December 31, 2026.







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