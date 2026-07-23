CLTFC restarts MLS season with draw against ATL
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC returned to MLS action following a two month break for the FIFA World Cup. CLTFC are unbeaten in three matches following tonight's draw. Tonight's draw is the first in series history.
Kerwin Vargas opened the scoring netting his third goal of the season. He now has 20 goals in 132 matches across all MLS competitions.
Liel Abada registered his first goal of the season and his 13th in MLS play for his career.
Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood assisted on Abada's goal. Biel has three straight matches with an assist and has five goal contributions in as many games. Westwood's assist matches as career high for him in Charlotte (2024 in more than half as many minutes as any previous season.
Biel, Westwood and Tim Ream will represent in the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte next Wednesday. The MLS All-Stars will take on the Liga MX All-Stars at Bank of America Stadium on July 29. Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Attendance: 28,077
Press Conference Video Assets: link - Head Coach Dean Smith, Midfielder Ashley Westwood, Forward Kerwin Vargas
Stats: Please Click - link
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Cleary, Agyemang, Ream, Toffolo, Westwood, la Torre, Biel, Vargas, Goodwin, Abada
Substitutions: Toklomati (63'), Aloko (63'), Byrne (63'), Diani (63'), Smalls (85')
Atlanta United Starting XI: Hoyos, Baez, Alonso, Mihaj, Jacob, Reilly, Almiron, Muyumba, Sanchez, Miranchuk
Substitutions: Brennan (82'), Suarez-Couri (89'), Gregerson (90+3')
Goals:
16' - CLT - Vargas
45' - CLT - Abada (Assist: Biel, Westwood)
57' - ATL - Baez (Assist: Jacob)
77' - ATL - Almiron
Discipline:
22' - ATL - Reilly (Yellow)
48' - ATL - Miranchuk (Yellow)
79' - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)
90'+9' - ATL - Jacob (Yellow)
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