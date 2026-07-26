Red Bull New York No Match for Charlotte FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC claimed its first victory over RBNY on the road and sweep the season series for the first time in Club history.

Head Coach Dean Smith managed his 100th career match for Charlotte FC. His total record across all competitions stands at 43W-36L-21D.

Pep Biel scored his eighth goal of the 2026 season, marking the 20th MLS goal of Biel's MLS career and officially joining the 20G/20A club (20G+22A in his MLS career). The Spaniard returns to action next Wednesday for the MLS All-Star match at Bank of America Stadium.

CLTFC captain Ashley Westwood scored his second goal of the season, his eighth with the Club. The Crown is undefeated in all competitions when Westwood scores (7W-1D). The Englishman will join Biel and Tim Ream next week for the MLS All-Star match on Wednesday night.

Kerwin Vargas recorded his fourth assist of the season, his 15th in his CLTFC career. The assist is his fifth goal contribution all-time against RBNY (4G+1A).

Winger Liel Abada notched his fourth assist of the year across all competitions, bringing his career assist total with Charlotte to 10.

With his selection in the starting XI, defender Henry Kessler made his first MLS appearance with The Crown.

The Crown is back in action next Saturday, Aug. 1 when the team travels to take on Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff at Soldier Field is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, N.J.

Press Conference Video Assets with Head Coach Dean Smith, forward Liel Abada and defender Henry Kessler: Link (Passcode: 2#fd&coG)

Stats: Please Click - Link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina; Toffolo, Kessler, Morrison, Byrne; de la Torre, Biel, Westwood; Abada, Toklomati, Vargas

Substitutions: Cleary (61'), Diani (71'), Smalls (71'), Goodwin (82'), Bronico (82')

Red Bull New York Starting XI: Horvath; Dos Santos, Che, Bazan, Nealis; Mehmeti, Forsberg, Donkor; Ruvalcaba, Hall, Cowell

Substitutions: Sofo (68'), Marshall-Rutty (70'), Jimenez (70'), Valencia (84'), Rojas (84')

Goals:

7' - CLT - Pep Biel (Assist: Abada)

12' - CLT - Ashley Westwood (Assist: Vargas, Toklomati)

Discipline:

48' - CLT - Abada (Yellow)

57' - RBNY - Ruvalcaba (Yellow)

77' - RBNY - Mehmeti (Yellow)

85' - RBNY - Valencia (Yellow)

90'+2' - RBNY - Che (Yellow)

90'+3' - RBNY - Mehmeti (Yellow / Red)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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