Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Hosts 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to battle for another trophy at home, and the potential first at Nu Stadium!

On Wednesday, September 16, Inter Miami CF will be hosting the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - the annual clash between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX Champions that showcases the ultimate rivalry across both leagues.

Below we present everything you need to know about it!

What is the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup?

The Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup is a one-match, winner-takes-all clash between the reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF and the reigning LIGA MX champion.

The 2026 edition hosted at our Club's home (kickoff time TBD) presents the eighth edition of the cup. In the past seven Campeones Cup iterations, LIGA MX carries four wins and MLS has claimed three victories. Toluca FC most recently gave LIGA MX the lead following a 3-2 win over the LA Galaxy in 2025.

Which LIGA MX Side Will Inter Miami Face?

Inter Miami's opponent will be known on July 25 at the Campeon de Campeones match featuring Toluca FC (2025 LIGA MX Apertura Champion) vs. Cruz Azul (2026 LIGA MX Clausura Champion). The winner of the Campeon de Campeones match will automatically become the LIGA MX representative to compete in the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup.

Ticketing Information

Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members will have access to their seats for this championship match. Please be on the lookout for an email regarding ticket information, pricing, opt-out process, and more!

Single match tickets for the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup will go on sale in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to the Inter Miami CF channels for more information!

Where to Watch

The match will stream globally on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.