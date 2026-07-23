Chicago Fire FC Transfers Forward Hugo Cuypers to Mexican Side Club de Fútbol Monterrey
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has transferred Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers to Liga MX side Club de Fútbol Monterrey for a multi-million-dollar transfer fee.
"We are incredibly grateful to Hugo for everything he has given this Club, both on and off the field," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "He is an outstanding professional, a valued teammate and someone who has made a lasting impact on our group. We wish Hugo and his family nothing but success in this next chapter.
"While these decisions are never easy, this was the right move for both Hugo and the Club. With his contract nearing its end, we felt this was the right moment to maximize the opportunity, create greater roster flexibility and continue investing in the squad to build a competitive roster now and in the years ahead."
Cuypers joined the Fire in 2024 from Belgian first division side K.A.A. Gent and went on to appear in 82 matches for the Club across all competitions. In the first half of the 2026 season, Cuypers scored 13 goals in 11 matches, setting a Fire record by scoring in 10 consecutive matches in which he appeared.
"My time in Chicago is one that I will always treasure," said Cuypers. "Since arriving here in 2024, the city has become a second home for me and my family. I would like to thank the Club and staff and especially the fans for their unwavering support. I look forward to cheering the team from afar and wish my teammates nothing but the best."
The Liège native has scored double digit goals in his three seasons with the Fire, being named the Club's Golden Boot winner following the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2024, he also became the fourth player in the previous 12 seasons to be named MVP in his first season with the Club, joining Mike Magee (2013), Nemanja Nikolić (2017), and Xherdan Shaqiri (2022).
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC has transferred Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers to Liga MX side Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
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