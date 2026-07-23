D.C. United Draw 1-1 against Houston Dynamo FC on the Road
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
D.C. United came from behind to earn a hard fought 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium in the club's first match back from the World Cup break. Both Midfielder Andre Dozzell and Forward Nathan Ordaz made their D.C. United debuts, with Dozell playing 88 minutes and Ordaz coming on as a 67th minute substitute. The Black-and-Red went into halftime trailing Houston 1-0 following a goal in the 40th-minute from midfielder Héctor Herrera. D.C. United Forward Tai Baribo headed in the equalizer in the 78th minute with a header assist from Ordaz. Baribo's goal marks his ninth of the season while Ordaz made an instant impact off the bench. The Black-and-Red remain ninth in the Eastern Conference with 19 points and a 4-5-7 record. The focus now shifts to Saturday with D.C. United facing Toronto FC at Audi Field.
Player Notes
Forward Tai Baribo scored his team-high ninth MLS goal of the season in the 78th minute, assisted by midfielder Nathan Ordaz.
Midfielder Andre Dozzell made his D.C. United debut; Dozzell had four passes into the final third and a 91% passing accuracy in 88 minutes played.
Defender Sean Nealis made his second start for the Black-and-Red this season, his first since April 4 against FC Dallas. Nealis had eight defensive contributions and two blocks in 90 minutes played.
Forward Nathan Ordaz made his Black-and-Red debut coming in as a 67th minute substitute. Ordaz recorded one assist and had a 100% passing accuracy in 23 minutes played.
#HOUvDC
The Black-and-Red is 7-16-6 against Houston Dynamo FC all-time in regular season matchups.
The Black-and-Red is 1-10-3 against Houston Dynamo FC on the road in regular season matchups.
Match Notes
D.C. United are 2-2-4 on the road in the 2026 MLS season.
Houston Dynamo FC Lineup: Jonathan Bond, Lucas Halter (Erik Sviatchenko 61'), Artur, Lawrence Ennali (Franco Negri 77'), Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade (Duane Holmes 88'), Jack McGlynn, Hector Herrera (Diadie Samassekou 78'), Mateusz Bogusz (Ondrej Lingr 88'), Guilherme, Duncan McGuire (Ezequiel Ponce 59')
Unused Substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Ibrahim Aliyu, Agustin Bouzat
Head Coach: Ben Olsen
D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Sean Nealis, Andre Dozzell (Nikola Markovic 88'), Brandon Servania (Jared Stroud 67'), Joao Peglow (Hosei Kijima 67'), Jackson Hopkins (Matti Peltola 53'), Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu (Nathan Ordaz 67')
Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Grant Leveille, Jacob Murrell, Oscar Avilez
Head Coach: René Weiler
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