Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire, in partnership with the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash, today announced an initiative to provide 10,000 complimentary tickets to first-time attendees during the second half of the 2026 season, ensuring that thousands of Houstonians who discovered a love for soccer during this summer's FIFA World Cup have the opportunity to experience the sport live in their own city.
Following a summer in which Houston welcomed the world through the beautiful game, the initiative is designed to transform World Cup excitement into a lasting connection with the city's hometown clubs. It will give families from across Houston the opportunity to experience the energy of a live match at Shell Energy Stadium and continue building their relationship with the sport in their own backyard.
"This summer, the world came to Houston, and countless Houstonians experienced the excitement and passion of soccer in a whole new way," said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. "Now it is our turn to make sure that excitement does not end when the World Cup leaves town. By welcoming 10,000 first-time fans to Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash matches, we are giving families the opportunity to experience professional soccer right here in their own backyard. Every child deserves the chance to fall in love with the game, and every Houstonian should know these clubs belong to them."
"One of the greatest legacies the World Cup can leave behind is a new generation of soccer fans," said Jessica O'Neill, President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash. "We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Whitmire for making that vision a reality. There is nothing like experiencing a match at Shell Energy Stadium for the first time, and thanks to this initiative, 10,000 people will have the opportunity to discover what makes Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash soccer so special. We cannot wait to welcome them home."
The complimentary tickets will be distributed beginning immediately for matches throughout the remainder of the 2026 regular season through community organizations, nonprofit partners, youth programs, and to Houstonians who have never attended a match. Fans can claim their tickets HERE. Included matches and locations will vary based on availability. Claimed tickets will not be able to be resold.
The initiative reflects a shared commitment between the City of Houston, Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to ensure that the lasting impact of the World Cup is measured not only by the matches played in Houston, but also by the new fans, families and communities that remain connected to the game long after the tournament concludes.
As Houston continues to strengthen its position as one of North America's leading soccer cities, the initiative represents another step toward making the sport welcoming, accessible and available to people throughout the community.
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