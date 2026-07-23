Aleksandr Guboglo Loaned to Stade de Reims
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced today that it has loaned defender Aleksandr Guboglo to French Ligue 2 club Stade de Reims through June 30, 2027. As part of the transaction, Reims holds an option to acquire the player and Montreal will hold a percentage of a future transfer.
Ahead of his loan, Guboglo signed a contract extension with CF Montréal through June 2028 along with options through June 2030.
"We wish Aleksandr the best of luck in this new chapter of his career," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology, Luca Saputo. "This loan to Stade de Reims offers him a great opportunity to continue his development in a European environment, and we will follow his progress with interest."
On Feb. 26, 2025, Guboglo became the 27th player in Club history to sign a Homegrown contract. The Ottawa native integrated the CF Montréal Academy from Ottawa South United in 2019.
On March 8, 2025, Guboglo became the youngest player in Club history to earn a start at 17 years, 353 days of age.
In two seasons with the Bleu-blanc-noir, Guboglo made 24 MLS appearances (including 11 starts), clocking 1,066 minutes and earning one assist. He also played in three Leagues Cup games and two TELUS Canadian Championship matches.
On the international stage, Guboglo scored one goal in three appearances for the Canadian U20 national team. He also holds two caps for the Canada U18 national team and three caps for the Haitian U17 national team.
Transaction: CF Montréal loans defender Aleksandr Guboglo to Stade de Reims through June 30, 2027 As part of the transaction, Reims holds an option to acquire the player and Montreal will hold a percentage of a future transfer.
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