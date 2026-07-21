CF Montréal Visits Nashville SC on Wednesday

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - CF Montréal heads to Music City for a midweek clash with Nashville SC on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EDT at GEODIS Park (Apple TV, TSN 690).

The Bleu-blanc-noir returned to MLS action last Thursday by hosting rival Toronto FC. Newcomer Dani Pereira made his first appearance in a Montreal uniform as both teams earned one point in a 0-0 draw.

Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield race leaders Nashville played its first game back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break last Friday, hosting Atlanta United. Shakur Mohammed scored his second career MLS goal to lift his side to a 1-0 victory.

Montreal leading scorer Prince Owusu is set to return to the team's lineup after serving his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. The Ghana international has nine goals and five assists in MLS play this season, along with one goal scored in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals on July 8 at Vancouver FC.

Owusu scored seven of his nine MLS goals this season on the road. The striker currently shares the Club record for road goals scored in one season (9 in 2025) with Nacho Piatti (9 in 2016). In total, Owusu has tallied 16 of his 22 MLS goals on the road since joining CF Montréal.







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