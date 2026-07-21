Rapids Return to MLS Play with Home Contest against San Diego FC

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (5-9-1, 16 pts., 13th West) return to MLS regular season play after nearly two months with a home match against San Diego FC (4-6-5, 17 pts., 12th West) on Wednesday, July 22. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Following a break in the schedule due to the FIFA World Cup, MLS action is finally back with Colorado set to kick off their first of five home matches over their next seven contests.

Wednesday night will not only mark the return of the MLS season for the Rapids, but it will also be the first for Lucas Herrington since representing Australia in the FIFA World Cup. After starting in his nation's third group stage match, the 18-year-old became the youngest active MLS player to make an appearance in the global tournament. In total, Herrington started the final two matches for the Socceroos, playing a pivotal role in the country advancing to the Round of 32, where they were eventually eliminated by Egypt. Shortly after his World Cup campaign, Herrington was selected as an MLS All-Star for the first time in his career and will represent Colorado for the yearly showcase on Wednesday, July 29, in Charlotte.

The match will provide fans an opportunity to welcome the club's newest signing, Loïc Williams, to Colorado for the first time. After being acquired by the club from Granada CF back in March, Williams has officially joined the club on a contract through the 2029-30 MLS season. The defender made a total of 62 appearances with his previous club in the Spanish second division, logging one goal and one assist, and contributing to 14 clean sheets.

San Diego will enter this match in a similar situation to Colorado as they look to cement a playoff spot in the last half of the season. The club currently sits three points out of the last playoff spot in the West. Highlighting San Diego's struggles has been their performance on the road so far, with a 1-3-2 record away from home.

Following Wednesday's match, the Rapids will continue their stretch of matches in a short period of time with a contest against St. Louis CITY SC on the road this Saturday, July 25.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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