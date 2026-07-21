Houston Dynamo FC to Host Interconference Matchup Versus D.C. United in First Match After the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to MLS action on Wednesday, July 22, following the league-mandated FIFA World Cup 2026™ break, hosting D.C. United in an interconference matchup at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets for the match HERE.

Houston holds a strong 16-7-5 (WLD) all-time regular season record versus D.C. United, outscoring The Red and Black 49-29 over that stretch. The Dynamo have also enjoyed success over D.C. at Shell Energy Stadium, where they hold a 10-1-2 (WLD) home record against the Washington based team. The last meeting between the two sides came in 2024, when Houston earned a 4-1 victory at D.C. United.

Houston managed a strong finish during the run into the World Cup break, earning a 5-2-1 (WLD) record in their final eight MLS matches, while posting four clean sheets.

The Dynamo currently sit seventh inside the Western Conference playoff line with a 7-6-1 (WLD) record and 22 points, just three points off the top four spots in a tightly contested table.

Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen and President of Soccer Pat Onstad both have ties to D.C. United. Olsen spent more than two decades with D.C., first as a player (1998-2009) and then as a coach (2010-20). He won eight trophies with the team as a player, including two MLS Cups (1999 and 2004), before leading D.C. as head coach to the playoffs in five of his last six seasons with the club, in addition to guiding them to their third US Open Cup title in 2013. Onstad joined the club as an assistant coach (2011-13) and signed a short-term playing contract in 2011, serving as a player-coach.

Houston recently announced the acquisition of forward Duncan McGuire from Orlando City SC, where he spent three-and-a-half (2023-26) seasons totaling 109 appearances, 32 goals and seven assists in all competitions, during which time they have earned three consecutive MLS postseason berths.

Notably, several Dynamo players have had standout performances during the first half of the season. Attacker Guilherme leads the team with 13 goal contributions, including eight goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists. After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn's magical left foot was on fire. Former Dynamo captain and Mexican international legend Héctor Herrera has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring one goal and recording two assists.

D.C. United returns to MLS action after posting a 1-1-3 (WLD) record in May, ending with a thrilling 4-4 home draw versus CF Montreal. The Red and Black currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points and a 4-5-6 (WLD) overall record. Tai Baribo leads the team's attack with eight goals.

Additionally, D.C. United has former Dynamo forward Gabe Segal, who signed with The Red and Black ahead of this season. Segal joined Houston in February 2024 after being acquired from New York City FC in a trade and totaled 33 appearances, four goals and one assist across all competitions for the Dynamo.

The Dynamo continue a two-match homestand at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting in-state rivals Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on Saturday, July 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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