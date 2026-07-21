Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Swedish Club Gefle IF

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned forward Adem Sipić to Swedish Ettan Fotboll side Gefle IF through Nov. 30, 2026.

Sipić, who has been on loan with German Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig since February, signed with the Boys in Gold in 2023 as a Homegrown Player after developing at Nashville SC's Academy and has registered seven goals and one assist in 53 career appearances with NSC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club.

Transaction: Nashville SC loans forward Adem Sipić to Ettan Fotboll's Gefle IF through Nov. 30, 2026 on July 21, 2026







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