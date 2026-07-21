Inter Miami CF Back in MLS Regular Season Action with Home Game against Chicago Fire FC

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (9W-2L-4D, 31 points) resumes MLS regular season this Wednesday, July 22, when the Club hosts Chicago Fire FC (8W-4L-2D, 26 points). Kick off at Nu Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets

A limited amount of single-match tickets for the match remains available HERE!

Matchday Activations and Programming

Your ticket gets you more than 90 minutes of fútbol.

Matchday begins in the Fan Zone with live entertainment, interactive experiences, and plenty to enjoy before kickoff as the atmosphere builds around Nu Stadium.

Red Bull will keep the energy going with a live DJ performance before the match.

Florida Blue brings interactive games, giveaways, and exclusive co-branded merchandise while supplies last, including clear backpacks, sunglasses, key fob holders, and wallets.

Publix takes over with a mini pitch, claw machines, a photo booth, food sampling, and giveaways including rally towels, hats, and fanny packs while supplies last.

Explore food and drink options throughout the stadium featuring Miami favorites including Coyo Taco, La Birra Bar, Doggi's Arepas, El Club de la Milanesa, Café Bustelo, and more.

Don't forget to set up your in-app wallet inside the Inter Miami CF App before arriving at Nu Stadium. The wallet can be used at concession stands and the Official Team Store for a more seamless Matchday experience.

Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout Nu Stadium by connecting to the NuStadium network.

National Anthem performer: Paul Sidoti, lead guitarist and vocalist for Taylor Swift for the past 18 years.

UM pregame recognition: Ahead of the match, the University of Miami football team will be recognized on the field at Nu Stadium.

Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive

Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available. All the information fans need to know about public transportation is broken down HERE.

Make sure to check the websites of the respective public transportation services before planning your visits, as schedules and routes might have changed.

Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes

Secure your single-match parking passes HERE! Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. ET.

PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.

Routes to Nu Stadium

Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 4 p.m. ET. All information about driving directions and ridesharing options to Nu Stadium is available.

Clear Bag Policy

To provide a safer environment for the public and to expedite guest entry into the stadium, Nu Stadium policy limits and restricts the size and type of bags that are permitted into the stadium during any events taking place. We encourage guests NOT to bring any bags, however, the following will be permitted after proper screening:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

Any medically necessary items must be pre-approved by Stadium management. Please contact guestservices@intermiamicf.com to be considered for approval. All items will be subject to proper inspection at entry gate.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Each member of a family including children will be able to carry an approved clear bag, providing ample storage capacity.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami secured a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Union in its most recent MLS regular season game on May 24. A hat-trick from Luis Suárez, a brace from Germán Berterame, and a goal from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul extended Inter Miami's winning run this regular season to four before the break for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded nine wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 31 points, and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Leo Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with 12 so far and is tied in second place in the race for the Golden Boot. Midfielder Telasco Segovia and Messi, meanwhile, are tied as Inter Miami's top assist providers so far this league campaign with eight.

Messi and De Paul Recovery Period

Following their participation with the Argentina national team in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final, Messi and De Paul began the scheduled rest period for players who took part in the tournament. They will therefore be unavailable for this match and until their return to action in the coming weeks.

Previously Against Chicago Fire FC

Wednesday's meeting will be the 11th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami has previously recorded three wins, five loss, and two draws against the Chicago Fire.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC visit Nu Stadium for the first time currently one position behind Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference standings. The Illinois-based side is third in the Eastern Conference with 26 points and a record of eight wins, four losses, and two draws.

The Fire made important transfer moves during the FIFA World Cup break. Hugo Cuypers, the team's top scorer so far this regular season with 13 goals, was transferred to Liga MX club CF Monterrey, while Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski was signed on a free transfer.







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