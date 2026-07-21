Houston Dynamo FC Announces DUDE Wipes as Club's First-Ever Official Back of Jersey Partner

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced a new multi-year partnership with DUDE Wipes, naming the fast-growing personal care brand the club's first-ever Official Back of Jersey Partner and Exclusive Disposable Wipes Partner.

The agreement expands beyond the jersey to include community programming, matchday activations, digital content and fan engagement initiatives across Houston, including the partnership's tagline, "Space City has Uranus covered."

Beginning with the Dynamo's Aug. 1 road match against Sporting Kansas City, the DUDE Wipes logo will appear on the back of all first team jerseys. Houston becomes one of just four MLS clubs to feature a back-of-jersey sponsor during the 2026 season. Fans who have already purchased a 2026 jersey will also have the opportunity to add the back-of-jersey branding to their existing kit.

"DUDE Wipes is exactly the kind of partner we love working with: a brand that's unapologetically authentic, knows how to make people laugh, and has built an incredibly loyal community by staying true to its personality," said Nico Zini, Chief Revenue Officer of Houston Dynamo FC. "Together, we'll bring that same energy to our fans through creative activations, meaningful community initiatives and unforgettable matchday experiences. And as our Back of Jersey partner, it's only fitting that DUDE Wipes literally has our backs."

As part of the partnership, DUDE Wipes will become the presenting partner of Cascarita, a returning youth development initiative that provides free street-style pickup soccer events throughout the year for players ages 12 through 18. The program will host 12 events annually, creating additional opportunities for young players across the Houston area to compete, develop and enjoy the game in an inclusive environment.

"We've always believed that if you're going to have someone's back, you should actually have their back," said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Dude of DUDE Products. "Houston Dynamo FC is building something exciting on and off the field, and we're proud to become part of that journey. From the jerseys to Cascarita and everything in between, we're looking forward to bringing a little personality while supporting a club and city that lives and breathes soccer."

Supporters will see the partnership come to life throughout the matchday experience at Shell Energy Stadium with new LED signage, videoboard features, concourse activations and premium hospitality enhancements. Fans watching on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will also see DUDE Wipes integrated into broadcasts, while new digital and social media content will highlight the people and moments that help power the club.

Among the new content initiatives will be We've Got Your Back, Presented by DUDE Wipes, a short-form series recognizing the often-unsung individuals who help players succeed, from family members to groundskeepers and staff. Fans can also look forward to Clean Sheet = Clean Back, a recurring social feature celebrating every Dynamo shutout during the MLS regular season.

Beginning in 2027, the partnership will also expand to Houston Sports Park with additional branding and fan-facing elements at the club's training facility.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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