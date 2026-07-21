Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires 22-Year-Old Colombian Centerback Juan José Arias from Atlético Nacional

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today it has permanently acquired 22-year-old Colombian DF Juan José Arias for the 2026 and through 2028-29 Major League Soccer seasons from legendary Colombian power Atlético Nacional, with a Club option for the 2029-30 campaign. Arias spent the first six months of the 2026 campaign on loan with the Utah MLS side, and is immediately eligible for first-team action in upcoming MLS road trips to Los Angeles, Portland and St. Louis, prior to RSL's home Leagues Cup slate against Liga MX sides Tigres, Atlante and Juarez from Aug. 4-11 at America First Field in Sandy (tickets available at www.RSL.com/tickets).

"I'm very happy to be here long-term in Utah, a beautiful place and a Club that has everything I need to develop my potential," said Arias, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on January 8 of this year, just prior to joining RSL and occupying one of four U22 roster designations for RSL in the upcoming 2026 season, joining MF Diego Luna, winger Dominik Marczuk and FW Ari Piol. "I'm very eager to wear this jersey and play for this Club. Also, I'd like to extend my greetings to the fans, as I hope to see you all very soon at the stadium!"

The 6-foot centerback signed as an 18-year-old with Atlético Nacional in February, 2022. Since that time, he has appeared in 74 games across all competitions, scoring once and helping his club secure five domestic trophies, including the 2022 Apertura and 2024 Clausura league titles, the 2023 Superliga honor and a pair of Copa Colombia honors in both 2023 and 2024.

"Juan José strengthens both the depth and competitive quality of our defensive unit," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, noting that Arias made multiple appearances for Real Monarchs earlier this year in an injury-rehab stint in Herriman. "His consistent development and maturity during his time at Nacional have positioned him as an ideal fit for our U22 roster spot. We're excited to see him compete at the highest level throughout the remainder of this 2026 season, hopefully establishing himself as a long-term contributor to our Club."

Arias adds his name as the eighth amongst a list of Colombians to have called Real Salt Lake home since the Utah side's conception in 2005, as well as the second to join RSL from Atlético Nacional (former MF Nelson Palacio, recently on loan to FC Zurich prior to a transfer earlier this month to Toronto FC).

Other members of Los Cafeteros to call RSL home at one point are: former defender Brayan Vera (92 games played from 2023-25), striker Chicho Arango (25 goals in 52 games from 2023-24) and winger Andrés Gómez (65 games / 2023-24) also called RSL home during the current Pablo Mastroeni era, while FW Olmes García (120 games / 2013-16) and MF Sebastián Velásquez (49 games / 2012-14) followed in the footsteps of RSL's first-ever Colombian player and former long-time Club coach, Jamison Olave (16 goals scored in 190 games from 2008-13, 2015-16).

# 21 - Juan José Arias

Pronunciation: ARR - ee - oss

Position: Centerback

Hometown: Antioqua, Colombia

Date of Birth: 8 January 2004 (22)

Nationality: Colombian

How Acquired: Via purchase from Atlético Nacional (Colombia) through June 30, 2028; Club option to extend through 2028-29 MLS season

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake (MLS) acquire DF Juan José Arias via transfer from Atlético Nacional (Colombia), signing the 22-year-old Colombian centerback through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season, with a Club option for the 2029-30 MLS campaign.

Last week, RSL emerged as 4-1 victors in a friendly against Burnley FC of the EFL Championship, the first of at least four international clubs to arrive on the Wasatch Front during the next 30 days. In that match against Burnley, RSL rode an early penalty-kick save from Captain Rafael Cabral and a brace by rookie FW Sergi Solans, the Club's co-Golden Boot leader with Utah native and teenager Zavier Gozo, who also added a goal and an assist on the night. RSL star Diego Luna converted a late penalty to determine the final margin, with Burnley becoming the 33rd different international opponent to compete on Utah soil against Real Salt Lake, which now boasts an all-time 18W-10L-7T mark against international visitors.

The Burnley home match afforded RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side - currently fourth overall in the MLS Western Conference and tied for fifth overall in the MLS Supporters Shield with an 8-4-2 (W-L-T) record, good for 26 points, the second-best 14-game start in RSL history - the opportunity to improve on its dominant 8-1-0 (W-L-T) mark at home this season, before resuming its 2026 MLS reg. season campaign this week at LAFC Wednesday and at Portland on Saturday.

LEAGUES CUP ON THE HORIZON

Following a trio of MLS road trips to LAFC (Wed., July 22), Portland Timbers FC (Sat., July 25) and St. Louis CITY SC (Sat., Aug. 1), RSL then welcomes three Liga MX opponents to visit Sandy, Utah, for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026, with perennial title contender Tigres UANL arriving on Tuesday, August 4 (8:00p MT kickoff), later joined by both Atlante CF (Saturday, August 8) and FC Juarez (Tuesday, August 11) to compete on the Wasatch Front, where the Utah side boasts an all-time 6W-6L-5T record against Mexican visitors, who have outscored the Claret-and-Cobalt 24-21 over the years on their collective visits.

Real Salt Lake enters the tourney ranked as the 30th overall side out of 36 participants based on its 2025 performance and standings results, with RSL fifth of the six teams in the West 1 pod, which also includes MLS sides Vancouver and Minnesota, in addition to RSL's three Liga MX opponents. Further information on each match can be found at www.RSL.com or www.LeaguesCup.com.

RSL's history with TIGRES UANL is the most extensive of any Liga MX opponent, with RSL and Tigres squaring off for a fifth occasion later this year. Tigres ousted RSL from the Concacaf Champions League back in 2016, winning 2-0 at home before drawing 1-1 in Sandy.

In July, 2019, RSL fell 0-1 to Tigres at home in what was then called the Leagues Cup "Showcase," a match that is known for a cat running on the field in what was former RSL Head Coach Mike Petke's final match with the Club. Tigres first visited Utah back in 2008, arriving for a friendly as part of the Xango Cup, RSL winning the game at Rice-Eccles, 1-0. Former RSL centerback Carlos Salcedo arrived in Utah from the Tigres academy more than a decade ago, while RSL sold former goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez to Tigres at a similar juncture.

ATLANTE FC - In recent months, Atlante secured its return to Liga MX by acquiring Mazatlán's franchise, taking its place in the league. The club now moves to Mexico City yet again, with the famed Estadio Azteca becoming its new home. Mazatlan was formerly known as Monarcas Morelia before relocation in 2020 - entering this summer's tourney as the second of three visitors to the Beehive State, arriving for the second Phase One match on Saturday, August 8 (kickoff time TBD). Interestingly, back in July, 2006, Morelia did defeat RSL by a 3-1 scoreline at its former Rice-Eccles Stadium home.

FC JUAREZ also makes its maiden visit to Utah as part of the 2026 Leagues Cup, RSL hosting another first-time opponent. Juarez was founded as a second-division side in 2015, ascending to Liga MX in 2019 as a replacement for Lobos BUAP. Former RSL Academy, Real Monarchs and RSL forward and Park City, Utah native Sebastian "Bofo" Saucedo played 17 games for FC Juarez from 2023-25, scoring one goal.

Now in its fourth edition, Leagues Cup 2026 will once again award three spots in the 2027 CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions, with the Leagues Cup 2026 champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.

A year ago, RSL drew with both Club América and Atlético San Luis at home before winning against Queretaro, splitting the shootout tiebreakers in the first two matches. RSL Captain and GK Rafa Cabral enjoyed perhaps his signature moment in the dramatic penalty-kick session against Las Aguilas, denying several attempts from the spot after América scored deep into second-half stoppage time to force the draw.

Three days later against Atlético San Luis, RSL saw late dramatics from former MF Braian Ojeda force the tiebreaker, the Claret-and-Cobalt conceding the extra point in the group standings against 2026 newcomer Juan Manuel Sanabria's former side.

In the group stage finale, RSL defeated Queretaro by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in a match dominated by RSL, which conceded just a lone shot on goal over the 90 minutes, Ojeda again providing the match-winner.

Running from August 4 through September 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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