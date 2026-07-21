LA Galaxy Sign Former Scottish Premiership Player of the Year, Golden Boot Winner Kyôgo Furuhashi
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has agreed to a transfer for forward Kyôgo Furuhashi from Birmingham City through the 2030-31 season, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa. Kyôgo will occupy an International Slot on the Galaxy roster.
"We're excited to welcome Kyôgo to the LA Galaxy and to Los Angeles," said Will Kuntz, General Manager, LA Galaxy. "He brings a wealth of experience having played matches with Japanese National Team, in the UEFA Champions League, and in some of the best domestic leagues in Europe. We're thrilled to add a player of his caliber, goal scoring ability, and diverse experience to our group and look forward to the impact he will make on and off the field."
Kyôgo, 31, joins the LA Galaxy after spending the 2025/26 season with EFL Championship side Birmingham City, where he recorded three goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. Prior to his move to England, the Japanese international spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, making six appearances after joining the club from Celtic.
During his time with the Scottish giants, Furuhashi scored 85 goals and added 19 assists in 165 appearances, helping Celtic win eight domestic trophies, including four Scottish Premiership titles. A regular contributor in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League play, Furuhashi also recorded goal contributions against clubs including Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lazio and RB Leipzig. In 2022/23, he tallied 34 goals in all competitions, earned the Scottish Premiership Player of the Year and Golden Boot as he played a key role in Celtic's domestic treble-winning campaign.
Before moving to Europe, Kyôgo began his professional career with FC Gifu in Japan's J2 League before joining Vissel Kobe in 2018. He helped Kobe capture the Emperor's Cup and Japanese Super Cup in 2020 and scored 15 league goals in 21 appearances during the 2021 season before earning a move to Celtic. Internationally, Kyôgo has made 23 appearances for the Japan National Team since making his senior debut in 2019.
Transaction: The LA Galaxy have agreed to a transfer for forward Kyôgo Furuhashi from Birmingham City through the 2030-31 season.
Position: Forward
Height: 5'7
Date of Birth: January 20, 1995
Age: 31
Birthplace: Ikoma, Nara, Japan
Last club: Birmingham City
Roster Designation: Senior, International
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