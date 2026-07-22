San Diego FC Returns to MLS Action Wednesday at Colorado Rapids

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to MLS Regular Season action following the summer break with a Western Conference matchup against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, July 22, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Wednesday's contest marks SDFC's first competitive match in nearly two months following the league's summer pause. The Club returns to action looking to build momentum during the second half of the season after entering the break with 17 points through 15 matches.

Back to Business

SDFC (4-6-5, 17 points) returns to league play after falling 4-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC in its final match before the international break on May 23 at Snapdragon Stadium.

Forwards David Vazquez and Bryan Zamblé found the back of the net for San Diego, while Anders Dreyer recorded two assists to increase his league-leading assist total to nine. Prior to that result, SDFC had put together a four-match unbeaten streak, going 1-0-3 while scoring 13 goals during that stretch.

Now refreshed following the World Cup break, San Diego begins a pivotal second half of the season looking to climb the Western Conference standings.

Reinforcements Arrive

SDFC strengthened its roster during the summer transfer window with the additions of midfielder Gabriel Pirani and defender Ian Murphy.

Pirani joins San Diego after three-and-a-half seasons with D.C. United, where he made 78 MLS regular-season appearances while recording 14 goals and seven assists. The 24-year-old Brazilian also brings experience with Santos FC, Fluminense and Brazil's U-23 National Team.

Murphy adds valuable MLS experience to San Diego's backline after arriving from the Colorado Rapids, where he made 22 appearances across all competitions. Wednesday's match marks Murphy's first opportunity to face his former club.

The pair joins an SDFC squad looking to make a strong push during the second half of the MLS season.

Dreyer Earns MLS All-Star Recognition

Ahead of the league's return, winger Anders Dreyer was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, becoming San Diego's representative for the league's annual showcase.

Dreyer enters Wednesday's match leading Major League Soccer with nine assists and 44 key passes while adding six goals through 15 regular-season appearances this season.

Since arriving ahead of SDFC's inaugural campaign, the Danish international has totaled 62 goal contributions (30 goals, 32 assists) in 60 MLS regular-season appearances and was named the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year after helping lead the Club to a record-setting inaugural season.

Following Saturday's home match against FC Dallas, Dreyer will travel to Charlotte to participate in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game against the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29.

Familiar Faces Return from the World Cup

Two SDFC players represented their countries during the FIFA World Cup 2026©, highlighted by goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos with Cape Verde and midfielder Aníbal Godoy with Panama.

The pair returns to San Diego after competing on the sport's biggest stage and will now shift its focus toward helping SDFC climb the Western Conference standings over the final months of the regular season.

Opposition Watch

Colorado Rapids (5-9-1, 16 points) enters Wednesday's contest one point behind SDFC in the Western Conference standings after a 4-2 loss to FC Dallas in its final match before the summer break.

The Rapids will look to take advantage of home-field advantage as they begin the second half of the season at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday's match begins a busy stretch for SDFC as the Club resumes MLS and Leagues Cup play following the World Cup pause.

San Diego returns home this weekend to host FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium before Dreyer heads to Charlotte for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

Fans can welcome SDFC back to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 25, with the first 25,000 fans in attendance receiving a commemorative SDFC bucket hat, courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Featured Content: Home: The Story of Manu Duah

As SDFC returns to MLS action, fans can also get to know one of the Club's rising young stars through Home: The Story of Manu Duah, a new documentary and feature story highlighting the defender's journey from Kumasi, Ghana, to becoming the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft and a key contributor for San Diego FC. The piece offers an intimate look at Duah's upbringing, his family's sacrifices, and the path that led him to San Diego. Fans can watch the documentary and read the accompanying feature at SanDiegoFC.com.

Matchday Enhancements Coming to Snapdragon Stadium

As SDFC prepares to return home following Wednesday's road match, the Club recently announced a series of new matchday enhancements designed to make the fan experience at Snapdragon Stadium even better for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season. Inspired by supporter feedback, the enhancements include new ticket options, expanded family experiences, enhanced Season Ticket Member benefits, fan-friendly food and beverage offerings, and new Theme & Heritage Nights celebrating San Diego's diverse communities. Fans can learn more by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/PlanYourMatch.

SAN DIEGO FC AT COLORADO RAPIDS

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 17

Wednesday, July 22 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Dick's Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, Col.

Broadcast: Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Nate Bukaty (PxP), Devon Kerr (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez-Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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