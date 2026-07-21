St. Louis CITY SC Signs Romanian Midfielder and MLS Cup Champion Alexandru Mățan

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC signs 26-year-old Romanian attacking midfielder Alexandru Mățan, previously of Greek First Division side Panetolikos FC, through the 2028-29 season, with a club option for the 2029-30 season.

Additionally, St. Louis CITY SC acquired Columbus Crew's right of first refusal (ROFR) for Mățan, in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Mățan will be added to the roster, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa and will occupy an International Roster slot.

"Alex is a player Yoann and I know very well, not only for the qualities he brings on the field but also his character off it," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He brings something different to the squad with his creativity, his ability to progress the ball and his bravery in one-on-one situations. He has a clear understanding of how we want to play and his familiarity with the system, combined with his experience in the league, should help him settle in quickly."

The versatile midfielder spent four seasons in Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew from 2021-2024, recording six goals and 15 assists in 101 appearances (60 starts) while helping the club win the 2023 MLS Cup. The 2023 season marked the Romanian's most productive campaign with the Crew, with the midfielder scoring his first MLS career goal against Red Bull New York on March 18 before tallying a career-high three assists against Atlanta United a week later. Mățan finished the season tied for first on the team in assists with a career-best 11 assists. The following season, Mățan recorded his first professional hattrick in the Crew's 4-0 win over New England on October 12, while also helping the team to the Leagues Cup title that year.

Prior to joining MLS, Mățan began his professional career as a 16-year-old with Romanian club FC Viitorul Constanța in the first division. He made 53 appearances for the club, scoring three goals including a penalty on his debut, while also gaining UEFA Europa League experience. Mățan most recently suited up for Greek Super League team Panetolikos F.C, recording six goals and three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Across his career, Mățan has won six professional trophies: MLS Cup, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup with Columbus Crew, and won the Romanian League title, Super Cup title and league cup title with FC Viitorul Constanța.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signs 26-year-old Romanian attacking midfielder Alexandru Mățan, previously of Greek First Division side Panetolikos F.C., as a free agent through the 2027-28 season, with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

Additionally, St. Louis CITY SC acquired Columbus Crew's right of first refusal (ROFR) for Mățan, in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM). Mățan will be added to the roster, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa and will occupy an International Roster slot.

Name: Alexandru Mățan

Pronunciation: MAH-tan

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Galati, Romania

Birthdate: 08/29/1999 (26)

Height: 5-6

Weight: 140 lbs

Previous Club: Panetolikos F.C.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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