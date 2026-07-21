Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC (11W-1L-3D, 1ST in MLS) vs. CF Montréal (4W-8L-3D, 11TH in East)
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
GEODIS Park
Theme: "Y'all Means All" Pride Night
7:30 p.m. CT | 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: AppleTV
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
Tickets: Nashville.com/tickets and Ticketmaster
Here are five things to know for Wednesday's match between Nashville SC and CF Montréal at GEODIS Park:
Fresh off its 1-0 victory over Atlanta United FC last Friday, Nashville SC remains the lone unbeaten home team in MLS this season. The Boys in Gold are 7W-0L-1D at GEODIS Park in regular season play, outscoring opponents 24-9.
Nashville SC enters Wednesday winners of four straight matches, tied for its longest MLS win streak. The streak is part of a nine-match MLS unbeaten run for the Boys in Gold (7W-0L-2D) who haven't lost in league play in more than four months (April 4 at Chicago Fire FC).
Nashville SC (36 points) is tied for the best start to an MLS season in the last 25 years. During that span, only FC Cincinnati (2023) and the LA Galaxy (2010) have accumulated as many points through their first 15 fixtures.
NSC is undefeated all-time against CF Montréal in Music City (4W-0L-2D), including a perfect 4W-0L-0D record at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three home meetings against Montréal with a plus-eight goal differential (9-1) in those matches.
All-Star forward Sam Surridge, who made his first start for Nashville SC since being injured in April last Friday vs. Atlanta, has four goals and one assist in four career matches against Montréal including his first MLS hat trick in NSC's 4-1 over the Canadian side in May of 2024.
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