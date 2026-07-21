San Diego FC Announces New Fan-Friendly Matchday Enhancements at Snapdragon Stadium
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced a series of matchday enhancements designed to make the fan experience at Snapdragon Stadium even better for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season.
Inspired by fan feedback and the Club's commitment to continually improving the matchday experience, the enhancements include smarter ticket options, expanded family experiences, enhanced Season Ticket Member benefits, fan-friendly food and beverage offerings, and new ways for fans to enjoy every matchday.
"From our very first match, our fans have helped create the best environment in MLS," said SDFC President & Chief Operating Officer Bill Miles. "We've listened closely to our fans since our inaugural season, and these enhancements reflect our commitment to continually improving the matchday experience. Whether you're joining us for your first match or cheering us on every week, there's never been a better time to Rise With Us."
Among the new matchday enhancements are:
Smarter Ticket Options: New ticket products, including a Family Ticket Bundle, provide fans with greater flexibility and more ways to experience SDFC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Fan-Friendly Food & Beverage Enhancements: Fans will find thoughtful pricing adjustments on food and beverage offerings available throughout the stadium including a Fan-Friendly Fare menu coming to SDFC matches this August, making it even easier to enjoy matchday favorites.
Expanded Family Experiences: A new Family Zone on the south side of Snapdragon Stadium will feature soft play, kids merchandise, and dedicated experiences designed for young fans and their families.
Enhanced Season Ticket Member Benefits: Season Ticket Members will enjoy expanded benefits that recognize their loyalty and elevate their matchday experience throughout the season.
Theme & Heritage Nights: Beginning this August, fans can celebrate the communities and cultures that make San Diego unique through special Theme & Heritage Night ticket packages, including Mexican Heritage Night, Pride Night, and more. Select matches will feature exclusive branded items and unique matchday experiences.
Enhanced Matchday Convenience: Fans can continue to take advantage of mobile ordering through the San Diego FC app, the San Diego FC Food Guide, and enjoy FanFest presented by Adriana's Insurance before every home match, featuring live music, interactive experiences, and activities for fans of all ages.
The enhancements are part of SDFC's ongoing commitment to creating one of MLS's premier matchday experiences while continuing to evolve based on fan feedback. Fans can learn more about all of the new matchday enhancements by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/PlanYourMatch.
Fans can welcome SDFC back to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 25, when the Club hosts FC Dallas. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC bucket hat, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026
- LA Galaxy Sign Former Scottish Premiership Player of the Year, Golden Boot Winner Kyôgo Furuhashi - LA Galaxy
- Home: The Story of Manu Duah - San Diego FC
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Return to Play with San Diego FC - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Travels to Face Los Angeles Football Club Wednesday - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Return to MLS Action, Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday Night - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Interconference Matchup Versus D.C. United in First Match After the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Gabriel Pirani - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Announces New Fan-Friendly Matchday Enhancements at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces DUDE Wipes as Club's First-Ever Official Back of Jersey Partner - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Swedish Club Gefle IF - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Visits Nashville SC on Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- San Jose Earthquakes and San Francisco Bay University Announce Partnership - San Jose Earthquakes
- Portland Timbers Name Martí Cifuentes Head Coach - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Back in Action Wednesday Night vs. Toronto FC - New England Revolution
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh Signs Contract Extension - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Permanently Acquires 22-Year-Old Colombian Centerback Juan José Arias from Atlético Nacional - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs Romanian Midfielder and MLS Cup Champion Alexandru Mățan - St. Louis City SC
- 2026 MLS All-Star Week in Charlotte Kicks off with Soccer Celebration Fan Event for Families and Fans of All Ages - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Home: The Story of Manu Duah
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Gabriel Pirani
- San Diego FC Announces New Fan-Friendly Matchday Enhancements at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Promotes Bill Miles to President & Chief Operating Officer
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Gabriel Pirani