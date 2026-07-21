Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to regular-season action on Wednesday night following the league's FIFA World Cup 2026 break. At the re-start, the Loons travel to take on Sporting Kansas City.

MNUFC enters the second half of the season after most recently playing to a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake on May 23 in Saint Paul powered by a second-half stoppage-time equalizer by winger Mauricio Gonzalez. During the 2026 regular-season campaign, the Loons have seen success on the road, capturing four away victories, to-date.

On the other side, Sporting Kansas City continues to struggle overall, but particularly at home, where the Midwest side has only won once this year at Sporting Park in regular season action. SKC recently fell on the road to rivals St. Louis CITY SC on July 17, a 3-2 loss where the Kansas City side conceded the game-winning penalty late into the match.

At the re-start of the MLS season, both Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City look to start off strong as each game the rest of the season is crucial for playoff positioning. The Loons seek to find a spark offensively to propel them into the second half of the campaign, while SKC hopes to capture a key victory at home to possibly ignite a successful final stretch of their season.

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON HOW HE SEES SPORTING KANSAS CITY'S DEFENSE....

"I think you have to be mindful that they're certainly not the same team now that the season has started. They have improved significantly. You can't look at their position in the table and underestimate them either. We have to be ready; we have to be diligent in the way we play. We expect that the guys will take aboard some of the messaging that we had over this time. In terms of a disciplined performance, not underestimating the opponent and making sure that we are aware that it is a difficult place to play [in Sporting Park]."

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP ON TAKING ON THE SECOND HALF OF MLS SEASON....

"The amount of games that are coming, the depth of squad will be more important than it has ever been. I think for us it is just what we do daily. It is daily habits. It is foundational principles that you just have to build every single day. From there, the performances will follow based on the work that we put it."

MATCH NOTES:

Minnesota United's match notes can be downloaded HERE.

MNUFC 2026 MEDIA GUIDE:

MNUFC's 2026 Media Guide can be downloaded HERE.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Carlos Harvey - Illness (Out)

Nicolás Romero - Lower Extremity (Out)

Nectarios Triantis - Lower Extremity (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jefferson Diaz - Lower Extremity (Questionable)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SPORTING KANSAS CITY

Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas

7.22.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 16

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 6-5-4 (22 pts. | 4-3-1 on the road)

SKC: 3-10-2 (11 pts. | 1-4-2 at home)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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