LAFC Hosts Real Salt Lake for Clash Between Top-Four Teams on Wednesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Fresh from a 3-0 rivalry game triumph over the weekend that featured a goal from one of its World Cup stars, Son Heung-Min, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) begins a two-game week with a Wednesday night showdown against Real Salt Lake. The clash, presented by Yaamava', kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and will feature a Son Heung-Min bobblehead giveaway (one per game ticket) upon entry to BMO Stadium.

Fans will be able to watch the battle between two of the top-four teams in Major League Soccer's Western Conference on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), with national coverage on SiriusXM FC 157 and SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999.

LAFC currently sits third in the West on 27 points with an 8W-5L-3D record while RSL are a point behind having accrued a mark of 8-4-2. The two sides last met in a back-to-back regular-season series in September 2025 when the Black & Gold took both games by the same 4-1 scoreline. All-time, LAFC has amassed a 13-3-1 regular-season record against RSL, including a 6-1-1 mark in home matches.

With Son finding the back of the net in the team's return to play after the World Cup break, the Korean superstar now has 10 goal contributions (one goal and nine assists) in MLS play, as he prepares to become the 18th LAFC player over the club's nine seasons on the pitch to participate in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 29 in Charlotte, NC. Only forward-running-mate Denis Bouanga has notched more goal contributions for the Black & Gold this season with 12 (seven goals and five assists).

On the defensive end of the field, LAFC has earned a remarkable 10 clean sheets in 16 matches played - the third fastest team in MLS history to achieve that feat. Former World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris of France has been in goal for nine of those shutouts, which leads all 'keepers across MLS this season. The team's resolute defense has set multiple club and league records so far this season including:

A six-game shutout streak that set the MLS record for the longest such streak to begin a league season.

A 571-minute shutout streak from February 21-April 11, the longest shutout streak in club history.

For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

Kickoff: Wednesday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), SiriusXM FC 157 & SiriusXM Soccer en Español 1999







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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