The Assist: Orlando City SC at San Jose Earthquakes - July 22, 2026
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Wednesday, July 22, 10:30 p.m. ET
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City enters Saturday's match with a 3W-1L-3D all-time record against the San Jose Earthquakes. The Lions have won the past two meetings, including the most recent matchup in 2024, and have not conceded in the series since 2019.
Orlando City added two players during the MLS break for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reuniting with former Lion Daryl Dike and signing 2018 FIFA World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann. Dike returns after recording 19 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across all competitions during his first stint with the club. Griezmann joins as Atlético de Madrid's all-time leading scorer and sits one goal shy of 300 professional goals.
Martín Ojeda leads the Lions with 11 goals across all competitions entering the season restart, with four multi-goal performances, including a hat trick in Orlando City's 4-3 comeback win at Inter Miami CF on May 2. His three game-winning goals are tied for the MLS lead. His 11 goals are tied for fourth in the league and are the most by any attacking midfielder in MLS. Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City SC 2, FC Cincinnati 6 (5/23/26, TQL Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Martín Ojeda (2); Kenji Mboma Dem (2), Evander (2), Kevin Denkey, Tom Barlow
Competition: MLS Regular Season
San Jose Earthquakes Last Match: Portland Timbers 1, San Jose Earthquakes 3 (5/23/26, Providence Park)
Goal-Scorers: Antony; Preston Judd (2), Daniel Mune
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition (All Competitions):
Series Record: 3-1-3 (Home: 2-0-1, Away: 1-1-2)
Last Matchup: ORL 1, SJ 0 (5/18/24, PayPal Park)
Next Up: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
Date & Time: Sat, Jul 25, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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