Shining Stars: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
The Crown is officially back for the second half of the 2026 MLS season! What better way to kick off the action than with a rivalry matchup against Southern foes, Atlanta United FC.
Kickoff for Wednesday's contest is set for 8:15 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, and fans should also arrive early to pick up a limited-edition Ashley Westwood bobble available at gates around the stadium.
Let's look at the Materials of the Match presented by Rubbermaid to see how Charlotte FC can come out on top in this rivalry matchup:
Battle of the South
Wednesday will be Charlotte's 10th all-time matchup against Atlanta, with CLTFC holding a narrow 5W-4L-0D edge in the series. The last meeting between the two came in April during the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, where Charlotte fell 2-0 and will be looking to bounce back against their rivals. Since the arrival of the Gaffer Dean Smith, The Crown has posted a 3W-1L-0D in regular season meetings and swept the 5-Stripes in the 2025 season series, the first time either side claimed the full six points in a single season.
Kahlina's Keeping
One consistent in all five of The Crown's victories over Atlanta is its Croatian Brick Wall, Kristijan Kahlina. In the eight regular season matchups between the two sides, Kahlina has stood between the sticks in seven of them, posting a 5W-2L-0D record. The keeper has posted 28 saves, two clean sheets and a 77.8 save percentage, the best marks among all goalkeepers in the series with at least two matches played. To further speak on how important the defensive end is in this rivalry, one side has been shut out in half of the all-time meetings, so Charlotte's faithful will need to be out in full force to cheer on its defensive stalwart on Wednesday.
Shining Stars
One week from now, MLS All-Star will arrive in the Queen City to showcase the league's best and brightest. Among said stars are three of Charlotte FC's own, defender Tim Ream and midfielders Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood. Each of the three has played a part in the building rivalry against Atlanta. For Biel specifically, the Spaniard ranks as one of the most impactful in the series, having scored the last two match-winning goals for The Crown and adding an assist on top of it. The midfielder's three goal contributions are tied for the most in series history and rank first among active players between the two.
The party is back as The Crown battles Atlanta United on July 22 at 8:15 p.m. Don't miss out on this special match featuring $1 hot dogs and $5 beers, presented by Coors, and a special appearance by Joey Chestnut. Also, the first fans to arrive will receive a special-edition Ashley Westwood Bobblehead Giveaway.
Limited quantities of the giveaway are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren't guaranteed.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026
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