Revolution Back in Action Wednesday Night vs. Toronto FC

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-5-1, 25 pts.) resume the 2026 Major League Soccer campaign on Wednesday, July 22, hosting Toronto FC (3-6-6; 15 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. New England's first match after the league's break for the FIFA World Cup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, live on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Tune into Rumba 97.7 FM every home game for Spanish commentary, or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese.

New England enters the first of two home matches this week aiming to build on its strong home form from the first phase of the 2026 campaign. Under Head Coach Marko Mitrović, whose eight victories are the second most by a Revolution manager through his first 14 matches, New England has collected 21 of 24 possible points at home this season. With a 7-1-0 record in Foxborough, the Revolution are tied for the most home victories in MLS. In New England's last home match on May 16, the Revolution secured a 2-1 win over Minnesota United with goals from Carles Gil and Luca Langoni.

Gil powered New England's attack through the first portion of the MLS season, stacking up nine goal contributions. The Revolution captain, who was selected to his fifth MLS All-Star roster, has scored a team-leading five goals while adding four assists. The Spaniard is now one of only three Revolution players to earn at least five All-Star selections, joining Shalrie Joseph (8) and Taylor Twellman (5).

As New England resumes the season, Revolution fans can rest assured knowing that goalkeeper Matt Turner's future in New England is secured. Fresh off his second FIFA World Cup tournament and fifth World Cup start for the U.S. Men's National team, Turner recently saw his long from French side Lyon extended with club options that can keep the veteran in Revolution colors for years to come. Turner was one of the league's top goalkeepers before the World Cup break, leading the league in goals prevented (-8.80) and ranking second with a 76.3 save percentage. In club history, the New Jersey native enters Wednesday's match as the club's all-time leader in win percentage (.582) and save percentage (72.3).

In addition to securing Turner during the World Cup break, the Revolution also announced contract extensions for defenders Peyton Miller and Will Sands. Miller, an 18-year-old Homegrown Player from Connecticut, has started in six of his 12 regular season appearances and owns a career-high three goals. Sands, who joined the club midway through 2024, has started all 14 matches to open the 2026 MLS campaign, contributing one goal and one assist while helping the Revolution record three clean sheets.

New England also strengthened its roster with the additions of Cody Baker and Wilson Harris. Baker, an outside defender on loan from Seattle Sounders FC, brings four seasons of MLS experience to the backline. With the Sounders, Baker recorded 31 MLS regular season appearances, including 14 starts, and added one assist. Harris joins the Revolution for the 2026 season after spending two years in the Israeli Premier League, most recently playing for Maccabi Netanya. In 18 league appearances last season, Harris tallied five goals and one assist.

New England is set for the first of two encounters with Toronto FC this month, holding a 17-12-14 advantage in the all-time regular-season series, including an 11-5-7 record at home. Toronto enters Wednesday's matchup with several players fresh off international duty, as Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea represented Canada at FIFA World Cup 2026, while Derrick Etienne Jr. featured for Haiti. Former Sporting Kansas City star Dániel Sallói leads the Toronto attack with four goals, while Luka Gavran has anchored the Reds in goal, making 36 saves across 15 starts.

Pride Night

During Wednesday's match, the Revolution will celebrate their annual Pride Night with various Pride elements that highlight the team's commitment to celebrating the inclusive nature of Major League Soccer and ensuring that all fans are welcome at Gillette Stadium. In addition to pregame Fan Zone activities, rainbow goal nets and corner flags, the Progress Flag will be unveiled on the field prior to the match, held by members of GABLE, Gillette's LGBTQ+ employee affinity group. Wednesday's Hero of the Match will be a Gillette employee who has demonstrated a commitment to improving inclusive culture in the workplace.

Special Olympics Unified Match

Following the conclusion of the first team's match against Toronto on Wednesday, the Revolution Unified Team will take on Toronto FC's Unified team for their annual home match at Gillette Stadium with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. Fans are encouraged to remain in their seats to cheer on and support the Special Olympics Massachusetts athletes and their Unified Partners as they take on their Canadian opponents in the first of two meetings during this year's Play Unified campaign.

(8-5-1, 25 pts.)

4th in East

2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #15

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

(3-6-6, 15 pts)

12th in East

WATCH

Apple TV

(English and Spanish)

LISTEN

Rumba 97.7 FM

(Spanish)

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

LISTEN

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

(Portugese)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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