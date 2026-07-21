SKC Hosts Minnesota United FC on Wednesday

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Sporting Park as the club celebrates the Soccer Capital of America at the team's first home match following FIFA World Cup 26.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as Sporting KC players will walk through the Budweiser Brew House on arrival from 5:30-5:45 p.m. The gameday festivities will include a free giveaway with Soccer Capital of America flags at the gates, while supplies last, courtesy of UMB as well as a postgame fireworks show.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four concession items for only $100.

The Western Conference clash will be available to watch in English (Neil Sika and Kyndra de St Aubin) and Spanish (Jesus Acosta) on Apple TV and all of the action will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez) with audio streams in the SKC mobile app.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United have met 27 times in all competitions since the Loons joined MLS in 2017 -- the most of any opponent for both teams -- and Minnesota is unbeaten in five straight match-ups with SKC (4-0-1) after going winless in the previous five fixtures (0-4-1). SKC leads the all-time series with a 12-10-5 record thanks to a 10-2-1 mark at Sporting Park, where the squads played to a memorable 3-3 draw in snowy conditions last season as SKC came back from a 3-0 deficit thanks to a late equalizer from Dejan Joveljic on an assist from Manu Garcia.

The Designated Player duo teamed up against last week in Sporting's 3-2 loss in St. Louis as Joveljic scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season on Garcia's team-best fifth assist of the year. Garcia now has a goal contribution in each of his last four appearances and both players continue to write their names in the club record books.

Goals Per Game for SKC (min. two goals)

1. Miklos Molnar 0.71 (12 goals in 17 games)

2. Dejan Joveljic 0.53 (25 goals in 47 games)

3. Dom Dwyer 0.45 (57 goals in 128 games)

4. Eddie Johnson 0.40 (17 goals in 43 games)

5. Alan Pulido 0.38 (35 goals in 92 games)

Assists Per Game for SKC (min. three assists)

1. Preki 0.45 (98 assists in 218 games)

2. Manu Garcia 0.33 (14 assists in 42 games)

3. Calvin Harris 0.27 (four assists in 15 games)

4. Mark Chung 0.27 (25 assists in 94 games)

5. Claudio Lopez 0.26 (15 assists in 57 games)

Minnesota United FC became the first club in Major League Soccer to have active players start matches for three different nations in a World Cup this summer with captain Michael Boxall (New Zealand), fellow defender Carlos Harvey (Panama) and playmeker James Rodriguez (Colombia) all representing the Loons on the world's biggest stage. Rodriguez, who recorded two assists in eight appearances for Minnesota prior to the World Cup, is no longer under contract.

The visitors went winless in their last four games (0-2-2) before the World Cup break and now resume the regular season after an eight-week gap in games. Minnesota is led defensively by MLS All-Star Anthony Markanich, who scored a team-high 13 goals across all competitions in 2025. Offensively, the Designated Player duo of Kelvin Yeboah and Joaquin Pereyra serve as the club's attacking spark as Yeboah has scored a team-best eight goals and Pereyra has recorded a team-high five assists.

Long known as the nicest rivalry in sports, SKCvMIN will see referee Matthew Corrigan make his MLS debut. The 2025 USL Championship Referee of the Year, Corrigan officiated the USL Jagermeister Cup Final last October and has been assigned U.S. Open Cup, NWSL and USL matches this year in addition to fourth official duties for MLS matches.

The mid-week match-up will also feature a halftime scrimmage as the Sporting KC Unified Team -- formed in partnership with Special Olympics Missouri, Special Olympics Kansas and The Victory Project -- takes on the Minnesota United FC Unified Team. Earlier on Wednesday, the two unified teams will meet in a formal exchange game with kickoff set for 10 a.m. CT at Swope Soccer Village.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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