New York City FC Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh Signs Contract Extension

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh has signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season.

The veteran Goalkeeper arrived to New York in January 2025, after having made 19 appearances across MLS, MLS NEXT Pro and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with various clubs.

"Greg brings valuable experience and leadership to our goalkeeping unit," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "His impact in the locker room is felt on a daily basis, as he is a culture carrier for the team."

On the International stage, Ranjitsingh received a senior call-up to the Trinidad and Tobago National Team in 2016 for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and was later named to the country's final roster for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

"Extending my contract with New York City FC means a lot to me," said Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh. "We have a special group here, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue being part of it. I'm excited to keep bringing energy every day, supporting my teammates and doing everything I can to help the Club succeed."

Transaction: New York City FC Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh signs contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season.

Name: Greg Ranjitsingh

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 201lbs

Date of Birth: July 18, 1993

Age: 33

Hometown: Pickering, ON, Canada







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