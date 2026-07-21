FC Cincinnati Return to MLS Action, Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The 2026 Major League Soccer season resumes Wednesday night for FC Cincinnati as the Orange and Blue welcome defending Western Conference Champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC to TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match airs globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

It was nearly two months to the day on May 23 when FC Cincinnati (5-5-5, 20 points) defeated Orlando City SC, 6-2, in the final MLS match before the pause for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The historic win over Orlando saw FC Cincinnati's six goals equal an MLS club record and the team's 16 goal contributions set an all-time club record. Vancouver (10-2-2, 32 points) are in first place in the Western Conference and second in the Supporters' Shield standings.

Wednesday is Kick Cancer Night at TQL Stadium, a heartfelt match dedicated to raising awareness and support for individuals and families who are battling cancer. Visit FCCincinnati.com for more information. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvVAN on WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530 | SiriusXM FC 157

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC Wednesday marks the fourth all-time meeting between FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. With a 0-1-2 record against the Whitecaps, they are one of three MLS clubs FCC have never defeated (SD, LAFC).

FC CINCINNATI NOTES MLS is BACK - FC Cincinnati begin the second half of the 2026 Major League Soccer season Wednesday night against the defending Western Conference Champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

FC Cincinnati's last MLS match, a resounding 6-2 win over Orlando City SC on May 23, was a historic victory which saw numerous club records and milestones:

- FC Cincinnati's 6 goals equaled a club record for goals scored in an MLS match (9/10/22 vs SJ; 7/6/24 vs MIA).

- FC Cincinnati's 16 goal contributions (6 G, 10) set a new all-time team single-match record for goal contributions in a match.

- Evander's five goal contributions (2 G, 3 A) set a new all-time player single-match record for goal contributions in a match. His three assists also equaled a club record.

- With his 75th career MLS win in his 151st MLS match, Head Coach Pat Noonan matched the MLS-post shootout era record in becoming the fastest coach to reach 75 regular season wins (Brian Schmetzer).

A Busy Break - Following the Orlando City match, FC Cincinnati players were given a break and returned to the Queen City on June 22 where the month-long preparation began for the second half of the season. FC Cincinnati played and won a pair of friendlies, first beating England's Burnley FC, 3-1, on July 10 at TQL Stadium followed by a resounding 5-0 win over Honduran club CD Olimpia in a closed-door friendly on July 15.

Center back Miles Robinson represented FC Cincinnati at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming FCC's first active player to represent the USMNT at a World Cup and second active rostered player at a World Cup (Ronald Matarrita, Costa Rica - 2022).

Scoring (A Lot) Streak - FC Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in eight consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the club's MLS era (2019-present). The Orange and Blue surpassed the prior club record of scoring 2+ goals scored in six consecutive games.

FC Cincinnati's 36 goals in MLS play rank second in MLS (Inter Miami, 39).

Western Conference Success - Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 17-5-6 against Western Conference opponents in MLS play. Three of FC Cincinnati's next four home MLS matches come against Western Conference opposition.

Hell is Real Beckons - FC Cincinnati jump right back into MLS play with two games in four days. Following Wednesday's match, the Orange and Blue prepare for a Saturday match at in-state rivals Columbus Crew in the first leg of the Hell is Real derby. The Orange and Blue will host the Crew on Sunday Night Soccer on October 18.

SCOUTING VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC Record: 10-2-2 (32 points) Standings: 1st, Western Conference

Head Coach: Jesper Sørensen (Second Season) Leading Scorer: 10 - Brian White Last Three Matches: 1-1 draw at Cavalry FC (July 13: Canadian Championship, second leg) | 4-1 win vs Cavalry FC (July 8: Canadian Championship, first leg) | 4-2 win at San Diego FC (May 23)

As one of the strongest sides in Major League Soccer through the first half of the season, the Vancouver Whitecaps come to TQL Stadium as leaders of the Western Conference and second place in the Supporters' Shield table. After restarting their competitive action earlier this month in the Canadian Championships, their trip to TQL Stadium will mark the restart of the MLS season for them as well.

The final MLS game before the World Cup pause for Vancouver was, like Cincinnati, a massive high to go into the break. On a road trip through Southern California, VWFC took down San Diego FC in a 4-2 thrashing that saw star striker Brian White earn a brace to bring his goal total to a team-high 10 goals on the year. White, a New Jersey native, has led the team in scoring each of the last four seasons and tallied at least 15 goals in each of those full seasons.

Much like how FC Cincinnati are getting Miles Robinson back from World Cup duty, the Whitecaps are getting several players back from duty who will be expected to make their returns to action at the club level. Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a teammate of Robinson's on the USMNT, is back; he leads the club in goal contributions with six goals and seven assists. Andrés Cubas of Paraguay has also returned, and up-and-coming star Rayan Elloumi of Tunisia is also back in the fold.

The engine for this Vancouver team, or at least the central figure, is midfielder and German international superstar Thomas Müller, who joined the club last summer and has been an instant game-changer. Since arriving from Bayern Munich, the club where he made over 500 appearances, the man nicknamed 'Der Raumdeuter' (which translates to 'interpreter of space') has appeared in 19 MLS matches and earned 11 goals and seven assists in that time.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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