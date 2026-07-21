Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Return to Play with San Diego FC

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







After two long months without Burgundy & Blue action, your Rapids are back on the DICK'S Sporting Goods Park pitch this Wednesday night as we kick off the rest of the MLS season! Kickoff against San Diego FC is set for 7:30 p.m. but the fun starts much earlier--check out all the details here

Whether you're cheering on the 'Pids from the stands, your couch, or favorite bar, make sure to download the Rapids App! Fans can access tickets, get in-game notifications like real-time scores, stats and highlights and use the interactive map to find what they need at DSGP.

New Food & Beverage Options in 2026

Burgundy Bites Value Menu, each item priced at $5

Hot Dogs, Popcorn, Pretzels, Nachos & Cheese

Goal Ice Cream Pop, French Fries, Bottled Soda, Water

Available at:

Colorado Cantina (Stand 1 on northeast corner)

Offside Eats (Stand 2 on the midfield east)

Pepsi Point (Stand 4 on the southeast corner)

Corner Kick (Stand 5 on the southwest corner)

High Press (Stand 7 on the midfield west)

2026 Food & Beverage Updates

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New (or Returning) Local Food & Beverage Partners

Mister Softee - Sections 102 and 133 - Mister Softee is Wednesday's featured local vendor! Cool off with some delicious soft serve ice cream at any point on gameday!

Taco Bron - Stand 1 on the Northeast Corner

Big Belly Brothers BBQ - Stand 2 on the Midfield East

Maria Empanada - Stand 4 on the Southeast Corner

30Forth Kitchen - Stand 7 on the Midfield West

Infinitus Pie - Stand 5 at Corner Kick

GB Fish & Chips - Dale's Bar on the South Endline

Find a full menu of items and where to find them here.

Matchday Drink Specials

Pregame - until 30 minutes prior to kickoff - 12oz draft beer for $5 (limit 2 per transaction/valid ID)

Postgame - for at least 1-hour post-match - 12oz draft beer for $5 (limit 2 per transaction/valid ID)

Learn more about other updates and partners here.

Gameday and Stadium Upgrades

Rush to Kickoff

The club continues to make improvements to the presentation of the match with a few new moments in store this season! Make sure to be in your seat at least 20 minutes before kickoff to view all the pyro, videos and, most importantly, welcome the team to the pitch as part of the pregame procession.

2,500 flags will be placed in the South Bank each game

Fireworks, cryo, and the all new water cannon detonated from the top of The Dale's Bar!

Full Fan Experience

Upgraded Altitude Authentics Team Store

Snag a 2026 Colorful Colorado Kit, piece from the Topo Designs capsule collection, and the limited-edition Glory Book!

Trophy Cases & Murals

Check out new trophy cases inside Gate G and by The Dale's Bar, plus incredible murals at Legends Corner and the South Bank that honor our history as an original MLS club

Find more details on stadium upgrades here.

Pregame Activities

School Supply Drive - Gates B & G

The Rapids and Select Health will host a school-supply and clothing drive to directly benefit the Adams 14 Back to School Resource Fair! Fans are invited to bring new or gently used school supplies to contribute to the drive. Donation bins will be placed at Gates B & G from 5:30 PM until halftime.

Back to school starts with community

Help support the Adams 14 Resource Fair, presented by @SelectHealth, by bringing new or gently used school supplies and clothing to donate!

Tailgating

Tailgate with our supporters group, Centennial 38, in Lot F or create your own in any parking lot located at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Eat, drink, and get hype before gates open!

Join C38 in their March to the Match, starting at Lot F and coming through Gate E at 6:45!

The Dale's Bar Opens | 5:30 p.m.

Located on the south end of the concourse between Gates D and E, The Dale's Bar has got you covered on food and drink all night, including postgame! Grab your refreshments as early as 1:00 p.m. in preparation for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

Park Everything Lot Opens | 5:30 p.m.

Fans that live near DSGP are encouraged to use the Park Everything Lot outside Gate B! Strollers, scooters, wagons, bikes, and other wheeled vehicles will be accommodated at the Park Everything Lot and secured by stadium security for the entirety of gameday.

Rapids Rideshare Lot Opens | 5:30 p.m.

Located on west side of the stadium, the Rapids Rideshare Lot operates as fans' drop-off and pick-up location on gameday for a safer and more convenient way to catch their ride home. This year, the Rapids Rideshare Lot has relocated next to Lot H on E 60th Ave--Check out it's new location on the interactive map within the Rapids App.

All Gates Open | 6:30 p.m.

While you wait for the game to start, visit any of our cashless concessions stands, official team stores, or The Dale's Bar! Make sure to be in your seat at least 20 minutes before kickoff to view all the pyro, videos and, most importantly, welcome the team to the pitch as part of the pregame procession.

New Colorful Colorado hat at Altitude Authentics! Whether you're running the Platte River Trail, hiking a 14er or catching a game at DSGP, we've got the hat for you. Available for the first time on Wednesday night, find the Colorful Colorado hat in the Altitude Authentics team store!

Rush to Kickoff | 7:10 p.m.

BE IN YOUR SEATS for the pregame countdown to kickoff! We've got new pyro, hype videos and more to welcome the team to the pitch that you won't want to miss Ã°Å¸ââ¬

KICKOFF vs San Diego FC | 7:30 p.m.

In-Game

Keep your eyes on the pitch for relay races at halftime!

RapidMan Meet & Greet presented by DICK'S Sporting Goods: From the start of halftime until the 75th minute head to Section 134 to snap a photo with the best mascot in MLS, RapidMan!

Postgame

Rapids Rideshare Lot

Remember to use the new Rideshare Lot to get home safely!

In-Stadium Info

TICKETS: Single-game tickets are still available on the official Rapids site here.

PARKING: Parking at DSGP is FREE! Enjoy the game without having to pay any additional parking fees when you arrive.

HEALTH AND SAFETY: Visit our official stadium Health & Safety guide here to stay informed on what to expect on gameday.

A-Z GUIDE: Find all stadium and gameday-related information at our A-Z Guide here.

WEATHER: Keep up to speed on all weather announcements here until we kick off! In the event of inclement weather, visit our Weather Updates page or download the Colorado Rapids app and enable location-based notifications to receive real-time updates on delays.

For all of your in-stadium gameday needs, such as parking, health & safety measures, and concessions, check out our official Gameday page.

Can't Make It To The Game?

Stay up to date on lineups, in-game stats and alerts and postgame content in the new Rapids App, available in the App Store and Google Play.

Stream the game on Apple TV.

Listen along on Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM

Catch all the action on our social media channels at @ColoradoRapids

Find exclusive pregame content, highlights and postgame interviews on our YouTube channel and website.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.