2026 MLS All-Star Week in Charlotte Kicks off with Soccer Celebration Fan Event for Families and Fans of All Ages

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In the lead up to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration will kick off MLS All-Star Week with a free event for fans of all ages that will feature interactive fan zones, music, refreshments, games, autographs, watch parties and more. Taking place at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, July 25 from 4:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET and Sunday, July 26 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. ET, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to also engage with numerous MLS brand partners who will be displaying a myriad of activations, including:

MLS Watch Party Presented by The Home Depot:

The evening of July 25, The Home Depot will host an MLS Watch Party featuring the New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC match where from 6:30-8:30 p.m. fans can catch the match in a lively atmosphere featuring interactive programming and giveaways.

Beats, Cleats and Eats Presented by Coca-Cola®:

Coca-Cola® will host the 7th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport's fans. Featuring refreshments and ice cream floats in partnership with Cook Out, the event will feature a free musical performance by Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 25 at 9:00 p.m.

Featured partner activations include:

Allstate: Allstate, the presenting partner of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game, will offer 44 of the top young players in North America a unique opportunity to compete in an East vs. West match at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Monday, July 27 at 7:30pm ET. The free event includes Player Meet & Greets with Charlotte FC Homegrown players, Nimfasha Berchimas and Aron John, local food trucks, music, games, and more. Fans can pre-register for free tickets at enroll.wicketsoft.com/nextasg.

AT&T: As presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, AT&T will host 10 All-Stars from both MLS and LIGA MX as they compete in five different skills challenges on Tuesday, July 28. AT&T will have a strong presence throughout the day, including during the Shooting and Relay Race competitions this year. Fans can also visit AT&T at MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, where they can enjoy a refreshing treat and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes. AT&T's on-site activation will feature special appearances from soccer legends and current stars, including MLS Great Landon Donovan on July 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. local time. On July 26, Charlotte FC's Brandt Bronico will appear from 4-5:30 p.m., followed by Charlotte FC player and USMNT captain Tim Ream from 5:45-7:15 p.m. local time.

Audi: At Soccer Celebration, fans can get behind the wheel with test drives of the Audi Q3, SQ5, and Q5 vehicles. They'll also have the chance to snap memorable photos with the R26 Formula 1 show car, a fully wrapped MLS All-Star-themed 2026 RS 6 Avant, and Audi Ring Swing. Attendees of Soccer Celebration can enter for a chance to win a signed 2026 MLS All-Star jersey through an exclusive sweepstakes. Plus, Audi will be offering a variety of branded giveaways throughout the event.

Campbell Snacks: In partnership with Coca Cola, The Campbell's Company will sample products from Kettle Brand®, Snyder's of Hanover® Late July®, Cape Cod®, Snack Factory®, Lance®, and Pepperidge Farm® at Soccer Celebration. In partnership with Caterpillar, Goldfish® will integrate and sample product into their Soccer Celebration footprint.

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar will once again be part of this year's Soccer Celebration! Swing by the Caterpillar booth for photo opportunities with Cat® equipment, interactive soccer challenges, exclusive giveaways, and appearances from MLS Greats, including Cobi Jones on Saturday, July 25, from 4:15-5:45 p.m. and Tim Ream on Sunday, July 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

CELSIUS: CELSIUS will return to MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration to sample new product offerings, including soccer-themed Electric Vibe. Be sure to stop by the CELSIUS activation for photo booth opportunities, soccer challenges and a chance for special giveaways and discounts.

Chime: As presenting sponsor of the MLS All-Star Game, Chime will be central to programming all week, culminating in the main event on July 29th. Be sure to also visit Chime at MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration to win unique MLS All-Star themed giveaways and take a refreshing escape from the summertime heat. The activation will also feature an appearance by MLS Great Cobi Jones on Saturday, July 25, from 6:00-7:30 PM, followed by appearances on Sunday from Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood (4:00-5:00 PM) and Pep Biel (6:00-7:00 PM).

Coca Cola®: Coca Cola®: As part of MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration, Coca-Cola® will host the 7th annual Beats, Cleats and Eats experience celebrating the unique culture of soccer and the unrivaled passion of the sport's fans. Come by for free ice-cold Coca-Cola refreshments, Coca-Cola ice cream floats in partnership with Cook Out, collectible pins, snacks, and giveaways. The event will feature a musical performance by Natasha Bedingfield on Saturday, July 25 at 9:00pm. Admission is free.

Continental Tire: Returning to Soccer Celebration, the Continental Tire pod will be in Charlotte! Fans can register for a limited edition, co-branded MLS All-Star scarf designed by Soles by Sir. Continental Tire will also feature an onsite photo experience and an interactive Supporters drum.

Discount Tire: Discount Tire invites soccer fans to help make history this MLS All-Star Weekend, as the brand is celebrating soccer fandom with a world record breaking attempt to create the largest photo mosaic ever. Discount Tire's "United by Passion" campaign comes to life in cobranded Discount Tire x MLS content, onsite spin-to-win prizes, and activities for fans. This world record attempt challenges passionate supporters to submit a photo online at //www.discounttire.com/sweepstakes or by visiting the Discount Tire activation at MLS All-Star Weekend to have their photo taken and placed as part of history in the custom designed, soccer-inspired, larger-than-life photo mosaic and mural.

DoorDash: DoorDash will deliver an immersive fan experience, bringing to life a series of interactive activations. Fans can showcase their team spirit at the face painting station and create a personalized keepsake at the Bag Lab customization station, where co-branded tote bags can be customized with a variety of soccer-inspired patches. DoorDash will also host a specialty non-alcoholic bar, where fans will receive a complimentary first mocktail, choosing from three signature alcohol-free beverages.

Jameson: As the Official Whiskey of MLS, Jameson Irish Whiskey® will serve soccer-inspired cocktails, including their signature Jameson, Ginger & Lime, at their bar, along with a variety of interactive soccer games and Jameson-branded photo moments, and player appearances. Jameson will also be the presenting partner of MLS All-Star Gameday Hospitality.

Michelob Ultra: As the official beer sponsor of MLS, Michelob ULTRA will be providing fans with the opportunity to drink ice-cold Michelob ULTRA and Michelob ULTRA Zeros in a shaded, cool area with cobranded giveaways and an MLS Great. Additionally, two lucky fans over the weekend will be selected to participate in Michelob ULTRA's "Play You for an ULTRA" competition at the Game on July 29th, with the opportunity to win free beer for a year!

P&G: Procter & Gamble (P&G) and its brands will be on-site at the MLS All-Star Game and its associated events, including the MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Febreze will bring a fresh presence to MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration with a large-scale footprint inspired by a soccer boot room and full-size product giveaways, and P&G will also have a multi-brand footprint where fans can engage with an interactive game, get custom photos, and receive multiple product giveaways. Returning for their fifth year, P&G is an official partner of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge with P&G brands having a presence during the competition including Gillette on Crossbar, Dawn on Passing and Old Spice on Goalie Wars. Additionally, familiar fan favorite Swaggy Spice (Old Spice) will be in attendance to create excitement with the crowd.

POWERADE: In addition to product sampling POWERADE and soccer games at Soccer Celebration, POWERADE is the presenting partner of the MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE on Tuesday, July 28th from 8:30am - 12:30pm at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Rooted in POWERADE's commitment to fueling the next generation of athletes, the event will welcome local youth and community organizations for a day of soccer programming, wellness-focused activities, and more! POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes vs the leading sports drink

The Home Depot: Longtime MLS partner The Home Depot will bring its Backyard FC experience to Soccer Celebration this year, where fans can test their skills in a penalty kick challenge, leave messages for MLS All-Stars through the Messages in a Bucket activation, and take home co-branded keepsakes. The Home Depot will also enhance the fan experience with live drumline performances throughout the weekend and special meet-and-greet opportunities with MLS Great Clint Dempsey. The Home Depot's Soccer Celebration programming continues Saturday evening on July 25 with the MLS Watch Party featuring the New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC match. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., fans can catch the match alongside interactive programming, giveaways, and a lively atmosphere.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium. To purchase tickets to the match visit Ticketmaster.com, and for more information on the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and fan festivities, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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