LA Galaxy Host St. Louis CITY SC in Midweek Western Conference Clash
Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - On Wednesday, July 22, the LA Galaxy will host St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV). The midweek match comes in the middle of a stretch that sees the blue, white and gold play three matches in nine days.
LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC
The match, presented by Della, marks the seventh all-time meeting between the clubs. The Galaxy will look to earn their first win in the series after posting a draw-heavy 0-2-4 record in the previous six matchups. The matchup has consistently delivered entertaining contests, with the first three meetings ending in draws and the teams combining for 18 goals across the six all-time matches. In the most recent encounter, a 3-3 draw on June 14, 2025, the Galaxy and St. Louis shared the points in a back-and-forth affair that featured two stoppage-time goals, while current LA Galaxy forward João Klauss, then with St. Louis, recorded a hat trick.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup break, the Galaxy posted a 5-5-5 record in MLS play and a 7-7-7 mark across all competitions. Following the hiatus, LA returned to action with a 1-0 victory over Liga MX powerhouse Club América in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park, powered by a first-half goal from Joseph Paintsil and a shutout performance defensively. The Galaxy then resumed MLS regular season play against crosstown rival LAFC on July 19, falling at home to move to 5-6-5 in league competition.
LA Galaxy vs St. Louis CITY SC
2026 MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT) Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (PXP), Heath Pearce (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (PXP), Jesus Bracamontes (analyst)
LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)
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