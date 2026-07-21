San Jose Earthquakes and San Francisco Bay University Announce Partnership

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Francisco Bay University and the San Jose Earthquakes announced today a partnership that spotlights SFBU's innovative, accessible approach to education while bolstering hands-on career development at the Major League Soccer club.

The collaboration reinforces reach and visibility for both community-focused organizations, extending their impact in the Bay Area. Under the arrangement, SFBU will become the first presenting sponsor of Quakes University, the MLS club's comprehensive internship program, and will collaborate with the club on a Quakes Chalk Talk event and a designated College Night at PayPal Park.

"The San Jose Earthquakes are excited to welcome San Francisco Bay University as our new official partner," said Ian Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of the Earthquakes. "SFBU places students and their higher education experience first, removing barriers to access college in an innovative way. This approach aligns with our commitment at the Quakes to investing in the members of our local community."

SFBU will also appear in official Earthquakes communications and branding, as well as in-stadium promotions at PayPal Park, the club's home venue. The university will operate a promotional booth at eight home matches from 2026 through 2027.

"The university looks for partners who reflect our ambitions, and the Earthquakes do exactly that," SFBU President Nick Ladany said. "Their high level of performance, their investment in programs like Quakes University and their engagement with a passionate fan base throughout Northern California make this an ideal moment to stand with the Earthquakes as an official partner.

"As a cornerstone of this relationship, we're especially honored to help build career pathways via Quakes University," he added. "SFBU and the Earthquakes share a foundational commitment to fostering lifelong success and learning." Their partnership comes at a significant moment for both organizations. SFBU this year introduced a slate of new academic offerings, including three-year bachelor's degrees and the artificial-intelligence-enhanced MBA Pro+ program, as it expands a community footprint through resources like Fremont Tech Week and organizational collaborations. The university focuses on flexibility, innovation and real-world outcomes to eliminate traditional barriers to higher education.

At the same time, the Earthquakes are tied for first place on points in the MLS Western Conference and third in the overall Supporters' Shield standings, with defender Daniel Munie recently securing his first selection to the MLS All-Star Game. Off the field, the club emphasizes inspiration for future generations and through its Quakes Foundation supports better health for local youth, fights food insecurity and promotes unity through sport.

Partnership specifics

Started in 2018, Quakes University exposes Earthquakes interns to varied aspects of professional sports team operations. The program seeks participants who want careers in the sports industry and to gain sales and front-office skills.

As the first presenting sponsor of Quakes University, SFBU will support the initiative's two annual classes of paid interns. Each class counts six members who work part-time, focusing first on ticket sales before serving the next six months in another department. The approach provides them with full experience across a professional sports team front office.

Among the other elements of the SFBU-Earthquakes partnership:

Quakes Chalk Talk: SFBU and the Earthquakes will cooperate on a panel discussion featuring staff members from the soccer club and networking opportunities for students and alumni.

College Night: Scheduled for Sept. 12 at PayPal Park at the Earthquakes' home match against the Houston Dynamo, this theme night will highlight Quakes University and feature an on-field coin toss spotlighting SFBU.

Radio spots: Thirty-second promotional spots on local radio will promote SFBU academic opportunities in coordination with Earthquakes broadcasts.

Promotional booth: SFBU's promotional booth will operate at four home matches in 2026 and four more in 2027, helping introduce fans to the university and its offerings. "The enthusiasm and energy around the Earthquakes are electric," Ladany said. "We're grateful to the club for these joint efforts to introduce more people to our university - and all the possibilities that await them - as we contribute to the club's own work in career development."

About San Francisco Bay University

San Francisco Bay University creates accessible learning opportunities that prepare diverse undergraduates and graduate students for lifelong personal and professional success. Through high-quality, career-focused programs in psychology, business, computer science and engineering, SFBU is building an international model for higher education in service of the common good.

The SFBU campus in Fremont, Calif., captures the entrepreneurial and technology-forward spirit of Silicon Valley. By integrating cutting-edge technology, real-world learning experiences and personalized support, SFBU equips students for leadership. Its affordable tuition, range of scholarships and streamlined application process dismantle traditional barriers and welcome new generations of learners.

As part of SFBU's holistic commitment to excellence, its Center for Empowerment and Pedagogical Innovation trains faculty in best pedagogical practices while generative artificial intelligence spans the curricula. The university is a member of the College-in-3 Exchange and developed an initial trio of three-year bachelor's programs introduced in 2026. SFBU's AI-enhanced Master of Business Administration program, MBA Pro+, will enroll an inaugural cohort in September.

SFBU students graduate with a cultivated set of industry-aligned competencies, identified and refined in collaboration with the Silicon Valley community. The student-centric core curriculum, known as the Agility Praxis Pathway, is the foundation for the university's redefined undergraduate teaching and learning practices. SFBU is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and by the WASC Senior College and University Commission.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2026

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