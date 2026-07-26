Revolution Acquire English Winger Jack Harrison as Designated Player

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution acquired English winger Jack Harrison from English Premier League club Leeds United FC and signed him to a Designated Player contract through the 2029-30 MLS season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

Harrison, 29, brings 11 years of professional experience across the top flights of England, Italy, and the United States. Across all competitions, the Englishman has registered 54 goals and 50 assists across more than 375 appearances with Leeds United, Everton, Middlesbrough, Italy's Fiorentina, and Major League Soccer's New York City FC. The left-footed winger has been a staple in the English Premier League with Leeds United and Everton, registering 181 appearances and 45 goal contributions in the English topflight.

A central figure at Leeds from 2018-2023, Harrison logged 219 total appearances and 66 goal involvements for the club, mostly in the Premier League with 83 additional games played in the English Championship, where he helped Leeds claim the 2019-20 title and promotion back to the first division in his second season with the club. Harrison played at least 35 matches in each of his five full seasons with the club.

Following his memorable tenure at Leeds, Harrison spent time on loan with Everton and most recently with Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A. He logged 73 overall appearances for Everton from 2023-25 in Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup action. In his loan spell at Fiorentina during the first six months of 2026, Harrison recorded one goal and three assists in 22 games played, six coming in the UEFA Conference League.

"Jack Harrison fills an important need for the Revolution as we aim to bolster our attack," said Revolution General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney. "Since breaking through in MLS, Jack has flourished on the game's biggest stages in the English Premier League and Serie A, where he was an integral part of his Leeds, Everton, and Fiorentina squads. With Jack joining the Revolution, we are confident his creativity and game intelligence will help him make an immediate impact."

"As I considered my options, the decision to return to MLS and join the Revolution was the one that was most aligned with me. It ticked a lot of boxes that I was looking for," Harrison said. "I'm absolutely happy to come back to MLS and be back in Massachusetts to a city that is full of champions in all other sports, and I'm hoping we can bring a title here to the city of champions."

A native of Stoke-on-Trent, England, Harrison featured for Manchester United youth teams before moving to Massachusetts at 14 to attend the Berkshire School in Sheffield. He played one year of collegiate soccer at Wake Forest before beginning his professional career in MLS at New York City FC after being selected first overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. With NYCFC, Harrison logged 14 goals and 10 assists over 61 appearances, four of them in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 2017, he played in every game of the MLS regular season and notched a career-high 10 goals.

The Revolution are back in action this Saturday night to host Atlanta United FC, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium to be followed by a postgame fireworks display. Watch the match on Apple TV in English or Spanish. Listen to the action on the Revolution's local radio partners: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), Rumba 97.7 FM (Spanish), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire English winger Jack Harrison from English Premier League club Leeds United FC on July 25, 2026 and signed him to a Designated Player contract through the 2029-30 MLS season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate.

JACK HARRISON

Full Name: Jack David Harrison

Position: Forward/Winger

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155 lbs.

Date of Birth: Nov. 20, 1996 (29)

Place of Birth: Stoke-on-Trent, England

College: Wake Forest

Nationality: England

Previous Club Experience: New York City FC (2016-17), Manchester City (2018-2021), Middlesbrough (2018), Leeds United (2018-2021), Everton (2023-25), Fiorentina (2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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