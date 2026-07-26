Minnesota United Battles Vancouver to Scoreless Draw

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United battled Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a scoreless draw Saturday night at Allianz Field, earning a point behind a strong defensive performance and several key saves from goalkeeper Drake Callender. The Loons generated a handful of dangerous opportunities throughout the match but were unable to find the breakthrough. Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field next Saturday, August 1, to host San Diego FC in a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

14' - The Vancouver Whitecaps created their first dangerous chance through Brian White after Thomas Müller curled a cross into Minnesota's penalty area from the left flank. White redirected the service with a header, but his attempt sailed over the crossbar.

20' - Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made a crucial body save to deny Mamadou Dieng after Anthony Markanich headed the ball into Dieng's path inside the penalty area. Takaoka's stop deflected the ball out for a Minnesota corner kick.

31' - Vancouver continued to threaten, this time through Oliver Larraz, who collected possession near the top of the 18-yard box. Larraz struck a first-time effort, but his shot rolled just wide of the right post.

55' - Joaquín Pereyra took a corner kick from the left side and curled the ball into the 18-yard box. Dieng redirected the ball, but his attempt was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Takaoka.

63' - Goalkeeper Drake Callender made a crucial save to keep the match leveled. White settled the ball for Ryan Gauld, where he then made an outside-of-the-foot shot that curled towards the net but Callender responded to keep the clean sheet.

76' - Müller received possession at the top of the attacking third, where he then took a few touches before firing a long-range shot, forcing Callender to dive left and make the save.

90' + 3' - In stoppage time, Tomás Chancalay nearly found the back of the net after Pereyra played a through ball into his path. Chancalay attempted to place his shot toward the far post, but the effort drifted just wide.

GOAL SUMMARY

None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Mamadou Dieng (caution) - 17'

VAN - Jeevan Badwal (caution) - 24'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 88'

Notable Stats

1 - Midfielder Peter Stroud made his Minnesota United and Allianz Field debut when he went on in the 68th minute against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

5 - Goalkeeper Drake Callender recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season as a Loon.

ATTENDANCE: 18,845

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Drake Callender - Friends of the Saint Paul Library

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 80'), Jefferson Diaz (Carlos Harvey 57'), Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall ©, Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 80'); M Owen Gene, Wil Trapp (Peter Stroud 68'), Joaquín Pereyra; F Kelvin Yeboah (Tomás Chancalay 68'), Mamadou Dieng

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; M Julian Gressel; F Mauricio Gonzalez, Marcus Caldeira

Vancouver Whitecaps FC XI: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Tate Johnson (Sam Adekugbe 90'), Tristan Blackmon, Ranko Veselinović (Mihail Gherasimencov 11'), Mathias Laborda; M Jeevan Badwal, Oliver Larraz (Ryan Gauld 46'), Thomas Müller ©, Andrés Cubas, Cheikh Sabaly (Nikola Djordjevic 46'); F Brian White (Rayan Elloumi 69')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Isaac Boehmer, Adrian Zendejas; M J.C. Ngando; F Johnny Selemani

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN DIEGO FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.25.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 18

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On his overall thoughts of the match...

"A really gritty performance. I said to the guys in there that to start the season after two months off and have to go Wednesday, Saturday in difficult conditions heat-wise and all of that sort of stuff is not an easy way. You could see it with both teams. Some heavy legs out there and guys had to grind through 90 minutes and really dig deep, and I thought they did that. I thought the substitutes that came into the game gave us life and gave us energy as well, and we had a good impact from those guys too."

On what went into starting Mamadou Dieng and Kelvin Yeboah together and his thoughts on how it went...

"It was something we looked at in the break; we wanted something different for today, and we wanted that transition threat as well, and you can see what [Mamadou] Dieng brings with that. His ability to run in behind, he's a real handful and creates a different kind of problem for the opposition to manage, and I thought he did well with it. I thought that they played well together."

On if he thinks these were points lost or a good result in the standings...

"I think it's a good result against a very good team. You look at them [Vancouver Whitecaps FC], they're the top of the table for a reason. They allow the fewest chances of any team in the league, and we talked about it before the game, how balanced they are in possession, out of possession. It was never going to be easy. Would we like maybe one or two more passes in some of those transition moments to get a cleaner look at goal? Absolutely. But I think in the balance of the work that the guys put in, and the intensity that they had to play with, I thought it was excellent.

On if any specific instances stand out when talking about completed passes...

"We probably want that three-v-one counterattack back."

On what he thought of that play...

"It's so hard. It's tired, isn't it? It's Boxy [Michael Boxall] running forward, and as it's building, you want to get a clean look on goal at the end of it, but it's just not the way it plays out. The guys did so well and put so much effort to get into that position. It just didn't play out for us."

On his thoughts on the defensive effort... "I thought we were excellent. You look at the quality of the chances that they [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] were able to create. They weren't high-level chances, and the guys defended really well, defended the box really well. They have an elite box threat. They run a high-volume crossing team, and when guys were tired, they just stuck to their task and were really resolute in the way that they defended. I was really, really pleased with the group."

On if he believes this was a match consisting of missed opportunities to score at home...

"No, I don't look into that at all. I think it's a really, really solid performance against a good team. I think the last time we ground out a result like that here, we set ourselves up for the best run that we've had so far this season. So, I think we should take a lot of confidence from it with a clean sheet against the best team in the league, that's pretty good going."

On if the team is more comfortable playing with five defenders in the back...

"We made that switch earlier in the season, staying in a five more often. We've been pretty flexible depending on who would play, and what that looks like when we're pressing or how we jump the wing backs out of it. But no, I thought those guys settled in, and you could see it. It was a good performance, and even the guys coming into the game, being able to see it out, Carlos [Harvey], Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane], guys who haven't played as much in recent weeks."

On what the expectation is for Anthony Markanich in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game...

"Just enjoy it. You've earned a fantastic opportunity, enjoy it. Take the time; I know he's excited about it. It's funny when you think about what the league used to be. It used to be a longer break, and now he gets a game in the middle of them coming back and playing another one in the league. But I think it's a great opportunity. It's one that's well-deserved. I think it's a real credit to the club that we've been able to send players to that game over the years, and so he joins a cast of a few great players that we've had."

On Peter Stroud's debut...

"I thought it was great. You see the energy he brings, we really needed it. Those guys, Wil [Trapp] and Owen [Gene] in the last game covered so much ground for us and had to do it again tonight. So there were certainly some heavy legs, and I thought the energy that he brought, the quality of that he brought, you could see the fight, the toughness. He's a real competitor."

On how the team defended late in the match...

"We talked about this from the last game, just talking about managing moments of momentum and when you have to dig in, you have to make those plays and then find the time where you can calm it back down, try and gain control back, and try to swing momentum the other way. We knew those moments were going to come. They're [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] a high-level attacking team. They have really good threats. But, I thought the guys handled it well."

On how Sebastian Berhalter's absence affected the club's strategy heading into the match...

"Look, he's a fantastic player, and I think the way that he's performed with them has certainly put him into the World Cup and into the national team, and now he gets a move overseas. He's a very good player, very tough competitor, adds goals for them, adds elite set piece quality as well. But they're a deep team, and you can see it in the way that they play. We said this before the game, they don't change based on the personnel they [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] have available. They're very good and well-drilled at what they do. They've got a great coach and a great roster."

MIDFIELDER PETER STROUD

On making his MNUFC debut appearance after returning from injury...

"I feel good, [it was] kind of like a weight off of my shoulders. It's been a tough few months. I've had injuries before in my career, but this one was probably the most frustrating just because I felt pretty good, then had a reaggravation. It was super frustrating and kind of had to be patient, but I feel good now. Instead of going on break, I was in Minnesota doing the work, so it was worth it tonight."

On not playing the first half of the season and how he feels integrating with the rest of the team...

"I for sure felt integrated with the club. Just the little things they do that not a lot of people see, such as the backroom staff like Angie and her coworkers that coordinate a lot of stuff and kind of helping me settle in. So small stuff like that. Obviously the club has been super helpful too; they invested a decent amount in me, so I am thankful for that. Now it is time to get to work and hopefully start stacking points."

On getting along with the rest of the plates in the locker room...

"It has been great. They are a bunch of great guys for sure. Different from the Northeastern kind of locker room, but they are amazing. Everyone in Minnesota is so nice. The people are amazing. I am slowly starting to learn the lingo a little bit. The people here are amazing and my teammates are great guys."

On it being special to make his debut at Allianz Field...

"For sure. I have not been here for a single game, so I was kind of lost when walking in here. I did not know how it was for a home game. I have been in the opposition team, but never as a home team. Today was kind of an eye-opening experience in that sense. Hopefully I can get familiar with [the stadium] and have as many games here as possible."

On playing at home rather than as the opponent at Allianz Field...

"It was amazing. Like I said from day one, unfortunately, I had to watch a lot of the games from up top [club's suite] in the first half of the season. Every game I was just amazed by the atmosphere. It was so special. I kind of knew it because, obviously, I have played here [with New York Red Bulls]. It was an amazing atmosphere. It makes you want to play in front of your home fans. It was special."

On tonight's result being fair...

"I think it was fair, to be honest. It was a different kind of game. Both teams were coming off midweek games, so it changed the legs. I know they [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] had a lot of injuries too; so they had to play a lot of their other guys. You can kind of tell the quality may have suffered a little bit with the quick turnaround. I think at the end of the day you can see where they are on the table. Unfortunately you have to take the point. We want to get all three here [at home], but we have a couple games to go so hopefully we can get some good moments."

FORWARD MAMADOU DIENG

On playing alongside forward Kelvin Yeboah up top...

"I think it was really good to play two at the top because we both can run, so I feel like we were doing great, me and Kelvin [Yeboah]."

On how he tried to be dangerous with his runs from behind...

"I'm a player who likes to run a lot from behind because I believe in my speed so I'm really faster than any defender in this league. So that's why I try to cut them from behind all the time."

On how he felt after Kelvin Yeboah was subbed out of the game...

"When Kelvin [Yeboah] left, it was a little tough, a little difficult because we were two at the top and we both do the job. But when he went out, it was a little difficult for me because I go down sometimes to take the ball so I don't have any support because we were defending low."

On wanting to score his first goal for the club...

"I wish... that's why maybe I don't score because I wish to score. So I give everything to feel [that I will] score my first goal, but it's going to come."

On how the team bounced back after a tough midweek loss...

"Coming back after a loss against [Sporting] Kansas City, it wasn't easy. And then play the first place [team] in the [Western Conference] table, it wasn't easy, but we did great."

DEFENDER MICHAEL BOXALL

On his thoughts from tonight's match...

"When we had a quality team like Vancouver coming in who have performed so well this year, you can be happy with a point. But I think we've dropped a few points at home the last three, four games where we need to be picking up three points to be climbing up the standings a bit more. Fairly pleased with the performance tonight to kind of bounce back from Wednesday night [loss at Sporting Kansas City], but always at home you want three points for the fans."

On if he felt it was a fair result...

"I think it's a positive result for us. If we took a little bit more care in the final third, I think we could have created one or two better chances and we could steal three points. But I think that's probably fair at the end."

On the three-on-one chance he created... "I should do better. I think I was way too tired, trying to get the ball to somebody else way too soon. If I take one or two more touches, let Tomas [Chancalay] get into a better position, I think we can probably get something out of that. Watching it back, I'm going to be punching myself for sure."

On if having a full week of training before the next game will be helpful...

"Yeah, I think so. Having two games in four days after not having a game for however many days it [the World Cup break] was, it was a tough way to be re-introduced into the league. After the last two games, we're getting a full week to train and prepare for San Diego next week... that's one we've got to go after."

On tonight's results compared to the loss at Vancouver in March and Wednesday's loss at Sporting Kansas City...

"The one at Vancouver was almost a lifetime ago, and I wasn't there, but I think after Wednesday night, to bounce back, I felt like we gave up two goals on three or four shots. But to just get back to being a bit more defensively sound, I think that's a big positive for us. Just not giving away anything cheaply like we have, and that's something we can build on. Wednesday night, and tonight as well, we moved the ball pretty well, so on all fronts, we're moving forward and that's a positive."

On what defensive principles did the team work on coming off Wednesday's match...

"Because we were pressing [Sporting] Kansas City and we were coming off kind of successfully I think we kind of got stuck where we were continuously pressing and we stretched ourselves too much. Where tonight we obviously knew the threats they had and we just stayed compact and really pressing on the triggers. I thought the midfielder, everyone, really worked their ass off to stay compact and make it difficult for Vancouver."

On having Kelvin Yeboah and Mamadou Dieng playing together up top tonight...

"Them together, it's a handful. You see the amount of balls, a lot of long balls from Drake [Callender] or the back line that Momo [Mamadou Dieng] gets and then flicks-on, if you're a center-half, that's always on your mind that you're never going to get a clean one, they're going to challenge for every 50-50. So we have two guys who are very physical and have the pace to get behind, it always gives you more things to think about."

On sharing with Anthony Markanich on MLS All-stars match up against Liga MX All-stars...

"Not much. He just has to enjoy it. I think it is one of those things where it is not super easy coming from here to make it [to the All-Star week]. I know him and his wife will have a good time. The league looks out after you. He just has to soak it up. He will just have more fun than I did for sure. I think it's because when it came around last year it was in the middle of a busy period when you just wanted to have a week of not playing a game. Obviously August is just a busy month. He will enjoy it and then come back to a whole bunch of games for the next month or two."

On any top memories in All-Star last year...

"I got to play Austin Country Club the day of the game in the morning. I got to play golf around the club before the All-Star game, so that would be the highlight. It was nice."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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