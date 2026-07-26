Ciara to Headline Halftime Show at 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime in Charlotte on July 29

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and cultural icon Ciara will headline the MLS All-Star Halftime Show during the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Known for her dynamic stage presence, chart-topping hits, and influence across music, fashion, and culture, Ciara will deliver a can't-miss halftime performance as MLS brings together the league's biggest stars and welcomes fans from around the world.

"MLS All-Star Week is where world-class soccer, culture, and entertainment come together to create unforgettable experiences for our fans," said Radhika Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer at Major League Soccer. "Ciara brings a unique connection to MLS as a Seattle Sounders FC owner and someone who shares our passion for growing the game. Combined with her incredible artistry and cultural influence, she's the perfect artist to headline this year's halftime show. We're thrilled to welcome her to Charlotte as we continue elevating MLS All-Star into one of the premier sports and entertainment events of the summer."

"Headlining the halftime show at this year's MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is such an incredible honor," said Ciara. "I love being part of moments that bring people together through music and pure energy. As a proud MLS team owner, I know these fans show up with so much heart, and I can't wait to match that on stage. July 29 is going to be a celebration of the game, the culture, and the joy of sharing this experience together!"

Charlotte will host MLS All-Star Week for the first time, welcoming the league's brightest stars and fans from across North America for a week of marquee events, community programming, fan experiences, and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, culminating with the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

"When you bring together the best players in the league and an artist like Ciara, you get the kind of night fans will never forget," said Orlando Baeza, Vice President of Brand at Chime. "We're proud to be part of making Charlotte the place to be on July 29."

Live coverage of the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, including the MLS All-Star Halftime Show, will be available in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. Fans can subscribe to Apple TV and watch across Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

For more information about the 2026 MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Week, visit MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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