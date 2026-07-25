Whitecaps FC Midfielder Andrés Cubas Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer confirmed on Saturday that Vancouver Whitecaps FC defensive midfielder and Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas has been added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game roster.

Cubas joins fellow Whitecaps FC teammates Thomas Müller and Sebastian Berhalter in being selected to the All-Star Game, where the best of MLS will face an All-Star team from Mexico's LIGA MX on Wednesday, July 29 (5 p.m. PT) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2026 MLS All-Star Roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC)

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

DEFENDERS (9)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

MIDFIELDERS (10)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC)

Yannick Bright (Inter Miami CF)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)

FORWARDS (7)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)This marks Cubas' first time being selected to the MLS All-Star roster, having joined the 'Caps in April 2022.

Fresh off of returning from the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Paraguay, Cubas played a pivotal role in La Albirroja's run to the Round of 16 as he played every single minute and led the tournament in defensive contributions.

This season, Cubas has started 11 of his 12 appearances in MLS regular season play, tallying three assists. He also leads the league in tackles with 58.

Vancouver continues their extended road trip on Saturday with a visit to Western Conference rivals Minnesota United FC. Kickoff from Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT. The 'Caps will be back at BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a Western Conference playoff semifinal rematch against Los Angeles FC. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT with tickets in the upper bowl still available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps. 33,000 tickets have already been sold for the marquee matchup.

Following the August 1 match, Whitecaps FC will quickly turn their attention to Leagues Cup, with a chance to add a major international trophy to the club's cabinet.

The 'Caps will host home matches against Mexican opposition on Tuesday, August 4 (included for season ticket members) against Atlante FC, and Friday, August 7 against FC Juárez, before playing at El Volcán in Monterrey, Mexico against Tigres UANL on Tuesday, August 11.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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