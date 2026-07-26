Orlando City SC Signs Homegrown Defender Bernardo Rhein to First Team Contract
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed left back Bernardo Rhein to a first-team contract as a Homegrown Player through the 2027-28 MLS season, with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons. With the deal, Rhein becomes the 19th Orlando City Academy product to advance through the Club's full development pathway.
"Bernardo has earned this opportunity through his dedication, consistency and the progress he's shown at every stage of our development pathway," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director. "Having started in futsal, Bernardo brings flair and intensity to our backline. From the Academy to OCB and now the First Team, he has embraced every challenge and continued to grow as a player and as a person. This signing reflects our commitment to developing talent from within, and we're excited to support Bernardo as he takes the next step in his career with the Club."
Rhein, 18, had previously featured for Orlando City B after signing with the MLS NEXT Pro side on Feb. 5, 2025. He was initially integrated with OCB during the 2024 campaign as an Orlando City Academy player, training regularly with both OCB and the senior team before making his MLS debut on April 22, 2026, as a substitute in the Lions' 4-1 win over Charlotte FC. During his time with OCB, Rhein made 35 appearances, including 27 starts, scoring two goals and providing three assists across all competitions.
TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs defender Bernardo Rhein to a first-team contract through the 2027-28 MLS season, with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.
Bernardo Rhein [RYE-nn]
Position: Defender
Number: 44
Height: 5-9
Born: Sept. 21, 2007, in São Paulo, Brazil
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Citizenship: BRA | ITA | USA
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