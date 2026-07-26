Nashville SC Falls, 1-0, at Orlando City SC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a 76-minute weather delay, Nashville Soccer Club lost just its second of 17 MLS matches this season when it fell 1-0 at Orlando City SC Saturday night. Despite their first regular season loss in more than three months at Chicago on April 4, the Boys in Gold remain atop the MLS standings at 12W-2L-3D.

Lineup rotation: Four Nashville SC regulars remained out Saturday due to injury in forward Warren Madrigal, midfielders Cristian Espinoza and Patrick Yazbek and defender Reed Baker-Whiting.

All of the stars: Prior to Nashville SC's next match at D.C. United, a league-high four Boys in Gold will take part in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on Wednesday, July 29 in Charlotte: Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, Brian Schwake and Sam Surridge.

Next up: Nashville SC will visit the Nation's Capital when it faces D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Notes:

Nashville SC:

is in first place in MLS at 12W-2L-3D and 39 points

has won five of its last six MLS matches (5W-1L-0D)

is unbeaten in 10 of its last 11 MLS matches at 8W-1L-2D

is 15W-4L-6D across all competitions this season

is unbeaten in 21 of 25 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

is 4W-2L-2D on the road in MLS this season

is 6W-8L-5D all-time vs. Orlando City SC (MLS, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

Cristian Espinoza did not dress due to a lower body injury

Jordan Knight played a career-high 25 MLS minutes in his fourth appearance for the Boys in Gold

Warren Madrigal did not dress due to a lower body injury

Andy Najar earned Man of the Match honors

Brian Schwake made four saves

Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to a lower body injury

Box score:

Nashville SC (12W-2L-3D) at Orlando City SC (6W-9L-2D)

July 25, 2026 - Inter.co Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 0

ORL: 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL: Tyrese Spicer (Justin Ellis, Adrian Marin) 72'

Discipline:

ORL: Tiago Souza (Caution) 20'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Josh Bauer, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher, Andy Najar (Dan Lovitz 76'); Bryan Acosta (Eddi Tagseth 65'), Matthew Corcoran (Woobens Pacius 90' + 5), Alex Muyl (Ahmed Qasem 46'); Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar (C), Shak Mohammed (Jordan Knight 65')

Substitutes: Xavier Valdez, Jeisson Palacios, Charles-Emile Brunet, Thomas Williams

ORL starters: Maxime Crépeau; Bernardo Rhein (Adrian Marin 69'), David Brekalo (Iago Teodoro 69'), Robin Jansson (C), Griffin Dorsey; Luis Otavio (Wilder Cartagena 85'), Braian Ojeda, Tiago Souza (Tyrese Spicer 53'), Ivan Angulo; Antoine Griezmann, Justin Ellis (Harvey Sarajian 85')

Substitutes: Javier Otero, Zakaria Taifi, Tahir Reid-Brown, Gustavo Caraballo

Match officials:

Referee: Ramy Touchan

AR1: Eric Weisbrod

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Carlos Rodriguez

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Kevin Huet

Weather: 85 degrees and clear

POST-MATCH QUOTES FROM NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB AT ORLANDO CITY SC

HEAD COACH B.J. CALLAGHAN

(On how the match played out)

"I thought the game looked more like us from start to finish. In the first half, I thought defensively we were solid. [Orlando City SC] did a really good job with how they set the team up, but I thought with the ball we were able to find some really good moments in getting into goal and controlling the game. In the second half, it took a while for us to get going and had an ebb and flow. We had some control, [Orlando] had some control. We gave up the goal and then for the last bit of time we were able to keep the game in control and create some scoring chances. We know we have to get better in the final third with decision making and execution."

DEFENDER JOSH BAUER

(On the match and the challenge of returning to play after the MLS schedule pause)

"Any time you have a break that long, especially one we're not used to having in the middle of the season, it's going to be challenging coming back. But I felt like we had a pretty good build-up, just with some exhibition games and friendlies. We were able to get in, get fitness back and started with two wins at home. They weren't necessarily pretty wins, but we got the job done at home twice, which is always a good feeling. It was a step back tonight, but Orlando is a good team. They added some new pieces and are playing very confident, coming off a 4-0 win in San Jose.

"We are a team that expects to win every game we play, so this one stings a little bit, but I don't think we're sounding any alarm bells over this. We're still top of the Supporters' Shield race. [Orlando] is a good team, so credit to them for getting it done. They had a couple of chances, we had a couple of chances - nothing clear-cut. That's the way it falls sometimes, but I don't think rustiness is the best way to put it. We're also dealing with injuries, we have some guys coming back into the fray. It's natural for teams to have a bit of a lag, but I think two wins from three games is something we can be proud of. It was obviously a setback today, but we can improve going forward."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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